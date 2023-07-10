ZNCC rewards excellency in business

LEONARD NCUBE, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) has rewarded businesses and individuals that shined in business in 2022.

The awards that saw Mr Canaan Dube, Professor Ngwabi Bhebhe and Mr Herbet Nkala walking away with lifetime achievement accolades, were hosted by Old Mutual at the close of the 2023 Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce annual congress in Victoria Falls recently.

Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza had earlier officially opened the conference in a speech read on her behalf by director Dr Douglas Runyowa.

Mr Canaan Dube, a lawyer and former president of Law Society of Zimbabwe who has held board positions for various companies and inculcated a compliance culture, Prof Bhebhe, rhe former Midlands State University Vice Chancellor who also chairs the Julius Mwalimu Nyerere Foundation and various other organisations such as Unesco and Mr Nkala, former Zimpapers board chair who sits on various boards and is a member of the Presidential Advisory Council were awarded with lifetime achievement awards.

An chartered accountant at Ernest and Young Mr Tapiwa Mashamhanda was named businessman of rhe year with Booties Pharmacy managing director Ms Daisy Chavundura becoming the businesswoman of the year.

Mr Brian Nimrod Taguta of St Noah Group of Schools was awarded rural businessperson of the year while Dr Henry Dandazi won the young entrepreneur award.

JB Dondolo, a company that has championed water and sanitation programmes after initiating sustainable solar powered water projects servicing over 20 000 people in Igusi, Matabeleland North won the Sustainable Development Goals award beating Mimosa Mine and Plan International to 1st and 2nd runner up respectively.

Nedbank Zimbabwe won the financial institution supporting Micro Small amd Mrdium Entreprises while National University of Science and Technology won the tertiary Institution award beating MSU and Chinhoyi University of Science and Technology.

In the most improved exporters category, Zimasco was the winner in the mining sector beating Bikita Minerals while Chevron Leaf Tobacco won the tobacco sector, beating Northern Tobacco.

Pan African seed producer Seedco Zimbabwe which recorded a 317 percent growth last year, was the most improved exporter in the agriculture sector where Shawashagri was runner up and Zimbabwe Spinners and Weavers which recorded a 501 percent growth last year was most improved exporter in manufacturing

The congress was held under the theme, “Transforming Economic Realities into Market Opportunities”.

@-ncubeleon