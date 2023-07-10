$1 billion for Zanu PF, MDC Alliance

Harare Bureau

Government has disbursed $1 billion dollars to Zanu PF and the MDC Alliance in terms of the Political Parties (Finance) Act for the period beginning January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi made the announcement under General Notice 1153 of 2023 published in the Government Gazette on Friday.

“It is hereby notified, in terms of section 3(2) of the Political Parties (Finance) Act that the total amount of money is payable to political parties in respect of the year beginning January 1 2023, and ending on December 31, 2023, is one billion dollars only.

“The money shall be disbursed to political parties that qualify in terms of section 3(3) of the Act as follows—(a) $700 300 000,00 shall be paid to Zanu PF which received 70,03 percent of the votes cast; and (b) $299 700 000,00 shall be paid to the MDC-Alliance, which received 29,97 percent of the total votes cast,” Minister Ziyambi said.