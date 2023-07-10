Breaking News
Sweswe joins Sheasham FC

Headman Tshinoni burial set for Wednesday

The Chronicle

Thupeyo Muleya, [email protected]

BEITBRIDGE senior traditional leader, Headman Tshinoni, born Samuel Dube (81) who died on Saturday in Bulawayo will be buried at his rural home in Old Nuli on Wednesday morning in line with the Venda culture.

The soft-spoken leader who fell under the jurisdiction of Chief Matibe under Beitbridge east died at the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he was getting medical attention.

Family spokesperson and brother, Mr Joseph Muleya, said the late headman has been unwell for a long time. He said the family and the community had lost a great leader.

Beitbridge District Development Coordinator (DDC), Mrs Sikhangezile Mafu-Moyo, said they were now seized with the burial arrangements.

“We have lost one of our headmen who Samuel Dube headman Tshinoni under Chief Matibe. He passed away on Saturday the 8th of July, he will be buried on Wednesday the 12th of July at Old Nuli at his homestead,” she said.

Mrs Mafu-Moyo said the death of the headman was a blow to the community.

She said the district was big and had two chiefs who rely on 10 headmen to carry out their duties. In addition, there are a total of 427 village heads across the district.

“We feel sad after losing such a senior traditional leader. You will note that already we had four vacancies in the headman following the death of headman Mazibeli, Khohomela, Makhado and Siyoka,” she said.

“In addition, we have two chiefs, Stauze and Matibe who also rely on these headmen and unfortunately the death of headman Tshinoni will increase the burden on Chief Matibe”.

[email protected]

