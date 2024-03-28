Zodwa Mkandla: From Rural Roots to Philanthropic Success

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

EXPOSURE is paramount, according to business magnate and travel connoisseur, Zodwa “Zozo” Mkandla.

Hailing from the rustic expanses of Mbembesi, her ascent from a humble receptionist at a leading travel consultancy to the proprietor of Traverze resembles a narrative straight out of a Hollywood screenplay — a dream for many.

Zozo confided in Chronicle Showbiz about the challenges of her rural upbringing, where life’s luxuries appeared beyond reach.

“Growing up in the rural areas wasn’t a stroll in the park, as one gets to be an adult while they are still children. I would walk long miles to Mqwashini Primary School in Mbembesi. At the time, this seemed normal as all we knew was that, a woman would go to school, work in the fields, gather firewood, fetch water, get married and that would be it.

“My fondest memory of my childhood was eating isitshwala left the night before and then going to school. That was us back in the day,” she said.

Acknowledging the escalating demand for proficient travel services in Zimbabwe, she took the initiative to launch Traverze in 2003, a ticketing agency catering to both aeroplanes and bus tours. Traverze enunciated as “Travezh,” swiftly rose to prominence, owing to its streamlined booking system, competitive pricing and unparalleled customer service.

Mkandla’s beginnings were humble; she wasn’t born into affluence nor was she an exceptionally bright student. However, she found joy in her Bible studies, Commerce, Accounts, and English Literature. Under her stewardship, the agency has transformed Zimbabwe’s travel landscape, offering travellers an extensive array of choices and ensuring that Travel Like a Pro transcends beyond a catchy slogan to embody the essence of effortless travel.

A notable highlight of Traverze is the impending official launch of the five-star waiting area, “The Lounge,” situated within the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare. This opulent amenity provides a tranquil and refined environment for travellers to relax, work or unwind before their flights.

Mkandla’s journey from eagerly waving at train passengers to surpassing her childhood aspiration of owning a Mazda 323 is inspirational. She now cruises in a sumptuous Mercedes Benz Brabus, a fitting addition to her impressive collection of vehicles. A lesser-known fact about Mkandla is her entrepreneurial stint in the early ‘90s, selling stationery door-to-door in Bulawayo for Vivid Stationery. Additionally, she harbours a deep appreciation for African cinema.

“As a person, one needs to relax and unwind and I do so too, through watching Ghanaian and Nigerian movies especially, not the voodoo ones though,” she chuckled.

Despite her busy schedule, Mkandla remains deeply rooted in her faith and regularly attends church.

In addition to her dedication to business and her love for African movies, Mkandla (52) is also committed to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“I still go to the gym and jog every day in the morning. Unless and until I have early morning meetings, then my day kicks off through a jog and working out at the gym. I look this young because of a healthy lifestyle and not being promiscuous. To me, self-care is paramount to a long, healthy life,” she said.

She is now on a mission to make a difference in the lives of people living with disabilities in Bulawayo.

“I have been privileged enough to be on both sides of the coin. I know what it means not to have and to have as well,so, I’m extending my philanthropic drive of donating wheelchairs to people living with disabilities in Bulawayo. Bulawayo will always be home.

“This emancipates both the one on the wheelchair and the one pushing, so that’s in the pipeline,” she said.

In a display of compassion and generosity, Zozo is not only donating electric wheelchairs but also offering scholarships to underprivileged children, through her recently-established Zodwa Mkandla Foundation, proving that she is more than just a money spender.

However, her recent endeavours have highlighted a lesser-known aspect of her personality — her commitment to philanthropy and social responsibility.

Speaking about her philanthropic initiatives, Mkandla said, “Success is not solely measured by financial achievements, but also by the positive impact we have on the lives of others.

“It is my privilege and duty to give back to the community that has supported me throughout my journey.”

Mkandla’s story serves as a testament to the boundless possibilities that await those who dare to dream and work tirelessly to turn those dreams into reality.

