ZPC Hwange close gap in latest round of Southern Region Division One matches

Gerald Sibanda, Online Reporter

A SOLITARY penalty was enough to hand ZPC Hwange all three points against Bosos90 in a match that was played at Ingagula Stadium last Saturday.

Njabulo Dube’s men are now two points behind log-leading Arenel Movers who did not play their scheduled match against Mountain Climbers.

Third-placed Talen Vision were handed all three points as their scheduled opponents for the day, Binga Pirates were not able to fulfill the fixture.

CIWU were the biggest winners of last weekend’s matches. They thrashed army side Indlovu Iyanyathela 5-2 and they continue to make their steady rise to the top as the underdogs in the top four.

Philani “Beefy” Ncube’s Adachi side registered their eighth defeat of the season after a 1-0 lose away to Mainline. They remain 15 points behind Arenel after 19 matches.

13th positioned Ratananga played out to an entertaining 2-2 draw away at 11the placed Mosi Rovers.

Weekend Results:

ZPC Hwange 1-0 Bosso90, Mosi Rovers 2-2 Ratanang, CIWU 5-2 Indlovu Iyanyathela, Jordan Sinnot 1-0 Casmyn, Talen Vision 3-0 Binga Pirates (Walkover), Ajax Hotspurs vs Emakhandeni Pirates (Canceled), Mountain Climbers vs Arenel (Canceled)