ZPCS rallies behind Zimbabwe Gems

THE Zimbabwe Prisons, Correctional Services (ZPCS) has rallied behind one of their own Felistus Kwangwa, who is set to lead the country at the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 in a fortnight.

In a statement, ZPCS wished the country the best of campaigns.

“As the nation awaits for the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 slated for South Africa end of July ZPCS takes utmost pride in one of its most accomplished daughters, Felistus Kwangwa (28), who is set to partake in the prestigious tournament.

“A serving member of the ZPCS, Kwangwa who is affectionately known as “Zim 1” among her legion of fans, is expected to captain the Gems in their quest to bring the coveted trophy back home,” ZPCS wrote.

Kwangwa made history by becoming the first Zimbabwean netball player to play in the top-flight English League in 2021 when she joined Surrey Storm.

In her debut season, she made 19 appearances and last year she played 16 games.

Kwangwa won the Surrey Storm coach and fans’ player of the year awards following an impressive performance in the Vitality league last season.

The highly rated Kwangwa who plays as a defensive player also helped Zimbabwe to secure its second successive World Cup qualification.

The Netball World Cup will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, South Africa from July 28 to August 6.