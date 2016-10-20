$12 000 bribe cop says not guilty

Florence Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

A POLICE officer stationed in Victoria Falls who allegedly demanded a $12 000 bribe from a suspected gold dealer has denied the charges saying he tried to call his superior soon after apprehending the suspect.

Masare Sungano, a sergeant, was arrested after being caught with two kilogrammes of processed gold he had confiscated from a suspected smuggler from whom he allegedly demanded the bribe.

Speaking through his lawyer Mr Givemore Muvhiringi, Sungano, pleaded not guilty to criminal abuse of office, telling Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Lindiwe Maphosa that his boss, Detective Inspector Daniel Rusinga, who is officer in charge Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Minerals and Border Control Unit, Victoria Falls, had ignored his phone call when he tried to brief him about the arrest.

“The accused person actually phoned the officer in charge who didn’t pick the call,” said Mr Muvhiringi.

Det Insp Rusinga, who testified, acknowledged seeing a missed call but disputed the fact that Sungano wanted to tell him about the arrest.

“I was travelling to Hwange when I saw a missed call. Well maybe he had a different story to tell me besides what I was told by the arresting officers,” said Det Insp Rusinga

The magistrate remanded Sungano to next month for continuation of trial and the defence indicated it will apply for discharge due to lack of merit in the case.

Sungano is attached to the Minerals and Border Control Unit.

He is out of custody on $200 bail, and as part of his bail conditions, he was ordered to reside at Victoria Falls Police Camp, surrender travel documents to the Clerk of Court, not to interfere with witnesses and report to the police once a week every Friday until the matter is finalised.

It could not be established where the gold worth $110 000 was destined, as the illegal dealer Fungai Chipunza’s whereabouts are not known.

Mr Takunda Ndovorwi prosecuted.