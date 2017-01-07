230 families destitute after hail terror

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

THE DEPUTY Minister of Home Affairs Cde Obedingwa Mguni is appealing to well-wishers to assist about 230 families whose homes were destroyed by hailstorms in Matabeleland South’s Mangwe District.

Schools and homesteads in Mangwe District were extensively damaged in heavy rains that pounded the area recently.

Last week, Cde Mguni who is also Mangwe MP donated two bales of clothes to Tshitshi villagers who are among the affected.

The Deputy Minister said Government provided some of the hailstorm victims with 10 tents, but more people are still in dire need of assistance. He said clothes, tents, food among others were needed by about 230 families.

“We are still appealing for more help in any form to help the villagers who are now destitute due to the natural disaster. Well- wishers can help through our Civil Protection Unit or community leaders,” said the Deputy Minister.

He said classroom blocks and teachers’ cottages were damaged too and repairs were needed.

“Thousands of dollars are needed to repair computers, printers, roofing, window panes, text books, exercise books and electric gadgets that were damaged by the rains.

“Small livestock also perished in the hailstorm, reducing villagers to zero,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cde Mguni has also distributed more than 4 500 chickens and 700 quail birds with their feed to women and youths in his constituency.

“The fight against poverty has to be intensified and I have seen that broilers are quick money makers for our women and youths. However, the challenge is the market so I am also giving out indigenous chickens that are not expensive to grow,” he said.

Tshitshi Ward councillor, Mrs Sindisiwe Nleya said the community was grateful for Cde Mguni’s initiatives but they are pleading for more assistance.

