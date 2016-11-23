3 months 233 rapes . . . 11-16 age group worst affected

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

A TOTAL of 233 females, among them a significant number of girls aged less than five years were sexually abused in Bulawayo in the last three months, official statistics show.

A third quarter report which covers July, August and September from the National Aids Council (Nac) indicates that a majority of the victims did not get counselling and were not tested for HIV.

Eleven males also suffered sexual abuse in the city during the same period.

The worst affected age group among the sexually abused was those aged 11 to 16 years where, of the 108 girls who were abused, only 75 managed to get counselling.

The report shows 31 girls and four boys aged below five years fell victim to sex predators in the three months.

A total of 42 girls and three boys aged between five and 10 years were abused while 34 females and one male aged between 17 and 24 years were sexually abused.

The report indicates that 18 women aged above 25 years suffered abuse.

Nac says the number of sexual abuse cases in the province is high given that only 180 of the total figure tested for HIV.

“We recorded a total of 244 people who were sexually abused in the period under review. Of the total which managed to get tested, four women aged 17-25+ were found to be HIV positive.

“We managed to give Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) to 53 women in all the four age groups that were used in coming up with the statistics. The youngest age group had children aged from zero to five followed by those aged five to 10,” said Nac.

Centres of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says PrEP is a way for people who do not have HIV but who are at substantial risk of getting it to prevent HIV infection by taking a pill every day. The pill (brand name Truvada) contains two medicines (tenofovir and emtricitabine) that are used in combination with other medicines to treat HIV.

The Nac study also incorporated members of the public aged 11 to 16; 17 to 24 and the oldest age group had people aged 25 and above.

“About 22 percent of the total people who were abused are receiving post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). Unfortunately the most affected age group in males is the zero-five age group,” it says.

CDC says PrEP involves taking antiretroviral medicines (ART) after being potentially exposed to HIV to prevent becoming infected. PrEP should be used only in emergency situations and must be started within 72 hours after a recent possible exposure to HIV.

Police have always urged parents to monitor their children whenever they are playing and encourage them to speak out if anyone touches them inappropriately.

They have also warned young adults against going to parties or events where they are usually plied with beer and drugs and eventually get sexually abused.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba recently said at least 325 cases of juvenile rape are recorded every month.

The figures translate to 11 minors being raped in the country every day. The police spokesperson said it was worrying that people who are close to the minors were the ones sexually assaulting them.

