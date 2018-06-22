ED advocates disabled empowerment

Felex Share,Harare Bureau

GOVERNMENT is mainstreaming disability into community service programmes and projects to facilitate inclusivity and sustainable economic emancipation of persons living with disabilities, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

To achieve this, he said, Cabinet had approved principles on the amendment of the Disabled Persons Act which would lead to re-conceptualisation of disability issues.

President Mnangagwa made the remarks in Harare yesterday during an interactive meeting with the leadership of people living with disabilities (PWDs). Th e two parties discussed topical issues aff ecting PWDs.

“To heighten the focus and enhance coordination of disability activities, Government recently established the Department of Disabled Persons Aff airs in compliance with Section 3 of the Disabled Persons Act (Chapter 17:01),” he said.

“It is envisaged that the ills in some sectors of our society regarding disabled persons will be resolved within this legislative framework.”

Th e Head of State and Government said Cabinet had accepted the inclusion, into the amendment of the Disabled Persons Act, of issues to do with quota system representation, non-discrimination, mandatory teaching of sign language in all institutions that interact with the public among others.

President Mnangagwa exhorted churches, civic organisation, traditional leaders and institutions of higher learning to partner Government in fi ghting stigmatisation faced

by PWDs.

He said the disabled could meaningfully contribute to the economy if supported. “Th ere are a number of our nationals, who, despite living with disabilities, have excelled in their fi elds and human endeavours,” the President said. “Our society should hence empower disabled persons through involving them in local and national development initiatives.

Government is cognisant of the various needs of persons with disabilities and stands ready to ensure the improvement of their standard of living, through for example policy intervention in education, health and economic empowerment programmes.

“As the economy improves, we are committed to resume the issuance of grants to institutions which cater for people living with disabilities.”

He said vocational training centres would be inclusive while land and allocation of houses to

the disabled would be availed.

“In line with provisions of the Disabled Persons Act and Labour Act, Government has promulgated a policy on the equalisation of employment opportunities for persons with disabilities in employment and deployment procedures,”

President Mnangagwa said. “Furthermore, we have taken measures to ensure reasonable accommodation of assistance of persons with disabilities through catering for their salaries. In addition, the much anticipated National Disability Policy is

being fi nalised and is expected to address most of the issues you addressed.”

He urged all sectors to ensure provision of user-friendly amenities to people with disabilities. “As Government, we will continue to play our part in promoting the participation of persons living with disabilities in all developmental activities, through better coordination and synergy with disabled persons organisations and related stakeholders so that we develop

robust and responsive policies that meet the expectations of persons living with disabilities.”