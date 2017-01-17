8-year-old girl dies after boiling water ‘treatment’ by stepdad

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter
AN eight-year-old girl from Lupane district in Matabeleland North province died from severe burns sustained after she was assaulted and forced to sit on a tin with boiling water by her stepfather.

The girl’s stepfather who is also accused of raping her several times, was apprehended by villagers and handed over to the police last Saturday.

Levius Ncube (39) of Moya Village under Chief Mabhikwa was cornered in a bush by villagers who effected citizen’s arrest.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the incident.

“Police are investigating a case of murder which occurred in Moya Village in Lupane. A male adult aged 39 assaulted his eight-year-old stepdaughter and she sustained a swollen eye.

“In bid to treat her, the stepfather boiled some water and covered the eight-year-old with a blanket. She lost consciousness, fell on the bucket and got burnt. She later passed away the following day and the accused person ran away,” she said.

Chief Mabhikwa said the man had before forcing the girl to sit on the tin with boiling water, raped her several times.

“It is only now that neighbours are revealing that Ncube constantly abused his stepchild.

“Now a life has been lost and yet if this kind of abuse had been reported, the man could have been arrested a long time ago before the death of this girl,” he said.

The chief urged people to report cases of child abuse to the authorities.

“I am glad villagers worked closely together and hunted down the man who fled from home soon after realising that he had killed the child,” said the Chief.

A villager who spoke on condition of anonymity said days earlier, they had heard that Ncube had raped the girl.

“To conceal the offence, Ncube boiled some water and instructed the girl to sit on the tin with boiling water and she complied resulting in her sustaining severe burns on the buttocks,” said the villager.

The girl died a day later from the burns she sustained and Ncube disappeared from home until his arrest by villagers.

@winnie_masara
  • zimbi

    omama bayaphambanisa ngokuhamba emendweni le step child this is always risking the child’s life khathesi kuyini so, alubana umama lo wamtshiyela abakibo

    • kupo

      Lets blame the mother and all womankind who dare to get married while having children from past relationships and forget the monster who did this to the innocent child.Really?????????!!!!!!

      • zimbi

        At times when people divorce its better to keep away from the so called marriage as long as it will be safer for the children, what use will it be to gain marriage and lose lives of family members. Yes there are step parents who are good but the majority wont treat kids well. We can summarize it to say by taking children to a step parent we endanger their lives in most cases, this man will be sentenced but it wont bring back the lost soul

  • Lux

    What a sick and twisted human being this man is,may he receive the highest sentence awarded to him by the courts,if i.had may way ,castration and a life sentence would be to good for him.

  • theza

    lf only the mother had left the child with her maternal relatives at least it was going to be better, is the biological mother alive?

  • sakhamuzi

    The village Headman failed the child, he was supposed to have seen this a long time back that the child is being abused and taken action, l remember when we used to stay at a certain rural area the headman used to be update with what was taking place around in that village, he would even inquire why children were absent from school if he noticed this and take the parents to task

  • Ghost of Sparta

    Its a pity that Munangagwa wants to abolish the death penalty because this guy is a good candidate for it.

