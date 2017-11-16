Despite causing a frenzy with claims that he wanted R1million to perform alongside his rival‚ AKA says he is serious about performing at Cassper Nyovest’s Fill Up FNB Stadium concert next month.

AKA and Cassper’s on-and-off feud once again dominated social media this past weekend when AKA took to Twitter to announce that it was time for them to bury the hatchet and work together at the concert for a “nice rack” (money).

Cassper seemingly responded to AKA’s offer by tweeting: “Just buy a ticket to #FillUpFnbStadium broer…”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ AKA said he would definitely perform at Cassper’s show if approached.

“We haven’t spoken yet and I doubt he (Cassper) will approach me to be part of the show but I’m serious about performing‚” AKA said.

The rapper said he was just “being entertaining‚” when he attached a R1million price tag to his performance‚ but believed the pair could work together if the price was right.

Meanwhile‚ Cassper’s manager Lerato ‘T-Lee’ Moiloa said the rapper had “moved on” from his feud with AKA and refused to comment on whether there was a possibility of the rappers performing together at FNB Stadium next month.

After AKA’s comments on Twitter‚ dozens of local celebs threw their weight behind Cassper’s attempt to fill the stadium‚ with Black Coffee and Riky Rick both pledging to give away more than R20 000 worth of tickets.

Oskido has also pledged to spend R50 000 on tickets for the gig.

“Out there at home, something is going down. We need to support my boy Cassper Nyovest.”

Oskido said he was having a birthday party at Taboo on November 25 and the first 500 people to attend would get a ticket to Cassper’s concert.

T-Lee said Cassper was confident “more than ever” of becoming the first hip-hop artist in the world to fill the iconic venue.

“He’s grateful for all the support. The concert is really uniting Africa and bringing people together. It’s being spoken about outside of South Africa and he’s happy that it’s making an impact. People are starting to understand that this is so much bigger than just him‚” T-Lee added.

However, as Cassper scrambles to try to find sponsors for the concert, he has revealed that he is “broke as hell” and looking to sell his cars to try help finance the show. The rapper claimed that his financial situation had led him to looking for someone to buy his luxury cars, and he was not scared of “losing everything”.

“I was about to sell my cars. And this dude that was going to buy my cars, something happened in his family so he couldn’t buy the cars. So, I’m looking for someone to buy my cars. I’m all the way in because for me, it’s not about making money. It’s about inspiring people and going all in. I don’t mind losing everything,” he said.

Cassper told TshisaLIVE in September that he would not compromise on the show and it would continue as planned, even if he could not find funding.

“Last year we did something incredible. The year before we created a stage that was amazing and ended up being spoken about around the world. The show will be all about Africa, because we want to show off what this continent can do, but with insane technology and production.

“When we talk about historical concerts, we always talk about America and American artists. We don’t want that anymore, that is why I didn’t invite an American artist to join the show. When we do this, it’ll go down as the biggest hip-hop concert in the world. That’s the power of the African dream and I’m ready to make it a reality,” he said. –TimesLive