Ambitious party officials warned

Zanu-PF First Secretary, President Mugabe has castigated some party officials for having unbridled ambitions for senior positions, warning them that rising to top positions was a step by step process.

The President called for peace and unity among bickering party officials and urged them to focus on transforming the country’s economy.

The President made the remarks when he addressed the 104th Ordinary Session of the Central Committee in Harare yesterday.

The Central Committee meeting, which marked the second day of the conference, preceeded the official opening of the 16th Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo tomorrow.

“Comrades and friends, let us go to the forthcoming conference with a strong resolve to patch up any differences we might have had as a result of the internecine fights we might have had between us,” said President Mugabe.

“Let us forge ahead as one political family, the political Zanu-PF family, which belongs to all of us as equal members. Let us brace for a productive conference, a conference in unity, friendship and peace.”

President Mugabe said 2016 was challenging for the revolutionary party as the leadership had failed to demonstrate high levels of maturity and discipline expected of them.

“I have said this before that there is nothing wrong in expressing an ambition or aspiring for leadership positions or higher offices, be it in the party, private sector, Government.

“But I have, however, also frowned upon shameless and unbridled ambition to ride roughshod over others. “Ma positions emuparty haajambirwe, aiwa! Tinematanho, vanhu vanokwira zvishoma nezvishoma. ( People rise through the ranks) We should never listen, never listen to our detractors.

“Let us not allow ourselves to be used as pawns by others seeking to advance their own narrow agendas at the expense of serving the larger interests of the party and the people,” President Mugabe said.

He said dirty politics should never be tolerated in the revolutionary party adding that bickering over positions was never Zanu-PF tradition.

President Mugabe said given Zanu-PF’s history of the liberation struggle where freedom fighters were callously murdered, Zanu-PF needed revolutionary leaders and members who should remain alive to their responsibilities as leaders.

He said the country’s liberation history made Zimbabwe the best home for its citizens.

President Mugabe also castigated imposition of candidates following the alleged imposition of Cde Ronald Chindedza as Zanu-PF candidate for Norton by National Political Commissar, Cde Saviour Kasukuwere.

Cde Chindedza ended up losing to independent candidate and former Zanu-PF provincial chairperson for Mashonaland West, Mr Temba Mliswa.

The President said the conference would see various departments of the party outlining the plans that were in place to transform the economy in line with Zim-Asset.

He urged party members to work hard to ensure the success of Zim-Asset adding that its success could be achieved if the country maintained peace and unity. The conference is being held under the theme: “Moving with Zim-Asset in Peace and Unity”.

“It is through Zim-Asset that we aim to rejuvenate, turn around and accelerate our country’s economic growth. The conference theme is thus both timely and relevant, as we make matters economical occupy the centre stage of our conference deliberations.

“The conference will actively debate and offer solutions for economic recovery in agriculture, mining, tourism and manufacturing, among others.

We realise that the country’s economic recovery and growth that we so need, can only take place in an environment of peace and unity. Such peace and unity should not only exist in the party, but should in fact embrace everyone and every place in Zimbabwe.

“In the absence of peace and unity, economic recovery will remain an unattainable dream, a pie in the sky, as they say,” said President Mugabe.

He hailed Zimbabweans for ignoring calls by opposition elements who wanted to cause anarchy in the country through illegal demonstrations and destruction of property.

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF secretary for transport, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri presented to President Mugabe the first batch of vehicles that the revolutionary party is buying for its organs.

She said the party wanted to buy 365 single and double cab vehicles as well as buses for its structures ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections.

Cde Muchinguri said they expected the whole consignment by March next year.