Anti-Tyson protest in Bindura

Harare Bureau

The demonstration against Zanu-PF national commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere is on today in Bindura after several members of the provincial executive recommended his expulsion from the party on allegations of plotting to unconstitutionally unseat President Mugabe.

Cde Kasukuwere, whose presidential ambitions are now in the public domain, yesterday tried to counter today’s demonstration by organising a solidarity march for President Mugabe, but the application for the march was turned down by the police.

According to police sources, party members loyal Cde Kasukuwere wrote a letter to Bindura police requesting permission to hold the march, but the request was dismissed because of another programme which had already been approved.

He is accused of trying to capture party structures via candidate impositions with the ultimate objective of advocating for an Extraordinary Zanu-PF Congress ahead of next year’s harmonised elections to replace the party’s President and First Secretary, Cde Mugabe, who has since been endorsed by provinces as the party’s sole candidate.

Cde Kasukuwere also invited the wrath of Women’s League members for allegedly trying to block their countrywide demonstrations against their Deputy Secretary Cde Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo and Finance Secretary Cde Sarah Mahoka.

The League resolved to fire Cdes Nomthandazo Moyo and Mahoka for undermining the authority of Women’s League secretary and First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe, with their fate possibly coming up for discussion at this week’s Zanu-PF Politburo meeting.

Cde Kasukuwere was also accused of deploying members of the provincial youth league on Saturday to intimidate people against participating in today’s demonstration.

The youths include Cdes Isaiah Karina, who is Mashonaland Central youth league chairman, and Cdes Caleb Mandaza, Helen Mashongonyika, Shumba Nyamangara and an official from the President’s Office identified as Ndawara.

Sources in Mashonaland Central said at least three quarters of the Members of Parliament in the province have also endorsed the holding of today’s demonstration.

“People here are fed up with Cde Kasukuwere and his brother’s leadership. At first, people thought this was going to end, but they have realised that these brothers are up to something,” said a member of the provincial executive.

Cde Kasukuwere’s brother being referred to is Cde Dickson Mafios, Mashonaland Central provincial chairman. Zanu-PF Central committee member Cde Ephraim Mavhangira said in an interview that people in Mashonaland Central were fed up with Cde Kasukuwere’s style of leadership.

He added that he had resisted attempts to force him not to take part in today’s demonstration.

“They tried to intimidate me but I stood my ground,” he said.

“Cde Kasukuwere has been working against the President and it is not the first time that I am saying that. They (youths loyal to Cde Kasukuwere) confronted me but I stood my ground. You (The Herald) are doing a great job because these guys have become a problem, especially for people in Mashonaland Central.”