AS IT HAPPENED: Zanu-PF’s 16th Annual National People’s Conference (Day 4)

17:27: Dr Chombo concludes today’s session and announces that lunch and dinner will be combined. He reveals that the thematic committees will meet after the lunch and dinner. The committees and their chairpersons are listed below…

State of the Party – Savior Kasukuwere

Food and Nutrition - Dr Made

Social Services – Cde Muchinguri

Infrastructure and Utilities – Dr Gumbo

Value addition – Cde Bimha

Women’s Affairs – Amai Mugabe

Youth Affairs – Cde Chipanga

17:20: VP Mnangagwa announces the end of today’s session and calls on Dr Chombo to announce program for tomorrow…

17:10: Dr Gumbo has finished his address and Cde Mupfumira is now on the podium.

She says the government is going to abolish vacant posts as part of the rationalisation exercise.

17:06: Dr Gumbo says Air-Zimbabwe has new and dedicated management which is committed to success

17:o5: Transport Minister Dr Joram Gumbo invited to the podium and he reveals that Harare International International Airport will be renamed Robert Mugabe International Airport.

16:57: Local Government Minister Kasukuwere now addressing the conference.

“According to our Zim-Asset target we aimed at constructing 330 368 houses, we have now embarked on an ambitious housing project working with the finance Ministry focusing initially with the civil service. We have also come up with the youth housing scheme as we work towards our youths owning their own property. We are also noting that most of of our centres need urban renewal to accommodate more people. Let us avoid taking land for personal enrichment. We have started a programme to reintroduce more public transport in our urban areas.”

16:52: “Maize imports are almost on target of reaching the 700 matric tonnes target which is sufficient enough to feed our nation for the next 8 month. I am happy to say our farmers contributed 500 matric tonnes of this figure, which is a huge improvement. Under Command Agriculture programme our biggest challenge has been the shortage of Compound D. We must now speed up getting top dressing fertiliser. I wish to emphasise that we have failed to support our livestock farmers adequately but I am happy to say that we will now start supporting them both in terms of command agriculture and the Presidential input scheme” – Cde Made

16:50: Minister of Agriculture Dr Made is now making a presentation regarding his ministry.

He says with regards to Maize, the ministry is on target and there is enough on stock to feed the nation for the next 18 months.

“Under the Presidential Input Scheme, we are now running the depot inputs for the second season. I don’t have much to say with regards to Command Agriculture. But we need to speed up the distribution of top dressing fertiliser under Command Agriculture. As VP Mnangagwa has already mentioned, we are going to deal with abuse of Command Agriculture inputs.”

16:47: Minister of Small to Medium Enterprises Sithembiso Nyoni says they have assisted 1 967 SMEs to access markets in the region.

“We sent an officer to India to train on various skills including value addition and the officer will now conduct training of trainers workshops. We want to come up with pro-poor lineages, for example SMEs to SMEs lineages, which makes it easier for them to operate. Funding for SMEs is improving which is encouraging and we will ensure that 50% of funding goes to women.”

16:34: Cde Bimha laments the scourge of smuggling and says they will continue to dialogue with neighbouring countries.

16:30: Cde Bimha says he will focus on the manufacturing sector.

“Our average capacity utilisation has been going done but in 2016, we 13% increase. This is because of the raft measures put in place by government like the recently introduced Statutory Instrument regulating importation of basic commodities.

Tongaat Hullet is now considering exporting sugar due to Government’s initiatives. We have seen some companies that were exporting to Zimbabwe but have actually set up shop in the country.”

16:29: VP Mnangagwa has invited Industry and Commerce Minister Cde Mike Bimha to make a presentation…

16:28: Minister of Mines has set aside $60 million for Lupane gas project.

16:25: Cde Chidhakwa on diamond…

“Diamonds did not perform as expected because we changed the structure of our diamond mining activities.”

16:20: Chidhakwa – The mining sector accounts for 55,94 % of export receipts. We cannot legalise makorokoza because there are people who are legally mandate to mine where these makorokoza are mining.

16:18: Cde Mnangagwa has now invited the Cde Walter Chidhakwa.

16:16: Delegates please embrace the bond notes to help avoid leakages of foreign currency. Production is now the spark plug that will push our economy to high levels

16:14: On Monday we completed the Tokwe-Mukosi dam and we are now working on the creation of 26 000 ha of irrigation land

16:12: Education will remain on the top in terms of our literacy rate. We welcome the STEM initiative

16:10: We have engaged in a massive housing scheme which will be targeted at civil servants, parliamentarians, local authority employees

16:05: Finance Minister Cde Patrick Chinamasa presenting on the state of the economy…

Our economy is now on the revival path. Let us eat, sleep and drink production as it is the key to the revival of the economy. We have 8 months supply of reserve maize which we got through imports and our local farmers

15:58: VP Ramaphosa has finished giving his solidarity message

15:55: Ramaphosa – When you spoke of corruption, it was like you are addressing ANC. When you spoke about corruption, it was like you were talking to us. When you talked of factionalism, it was like you are addressing us in the ANC. As we leave this conference, we are better people. We will take this message and take it to ANC and tell them that we are dealing with same problems and emphasize the need to continue working together.

15:52: As South Africa, we would not have gained our freedom, without Zimbabwe assisting us. A few days ago, South Africa celebrated 20 years of the adoption of its Constitution. In 1989, the Harare declaration was adopted. The declaration spells out how South Africa was to achieve new Constitutional order. The Harare document assisted us to negotiate and bring to an end the apartheid system in South Africa. President Mugabe among other African Statesmen contributed to democracy that South Africa is enjoying today. More than ever before, we need to work together. This vision of a prosperous South Africa and the people of Zimbabwe is a dream shared by our people. Today, the Continent looks to this conference as to how together we can build a better life for the people. As ANC, we remain ready to work with Zanu PF and find solutions to common challenges

15:47: Ramaphosa – “We derive our legitimacy as leaders only by placing the needs of the people above our own. This conference coincides with the commemorations of Umkhonto Wesizwe which fought along one of the revolutionary parties here in Zimbabwe.

15:43: In Shona, VP Ramaphosa says we give due respect to His Excellency President Mugabe. We also say Makorokoto.

We do so because we are bound by the principles that our organisations stood for as they fought against colonialism and apatheid

15:41: “Viva Zanu PF, Halala President Mugabe Halala. Halala President Zuma Halala. Amandla,” chants VP Ramaphosa to excited delegates gathered here at Masvingo Showgrounds.

On behalf of President Zuma and ANC, we greet you on the occasion of the 16th National People’s Conference.

15:40: South Africa Deputy President Cde Cyril Ramaphosa takes to the podium to deliver the ANC solidarity message…

15:37: The Frelimo rep has concluded her remarks.

15:36: Frelimo rep is leading party members in a slogan, “Who leads Zimbabwe?” In response delegates says it’s President Mugabe

15:34: Frelimo members are being kidnapped and killed by rebel forces from Renamo, but we are still focused on peace and unity.

15:29: VP Mnangagwa has now invited a representative from Frelimo. She says Zanu PF has fought for the rights of Zimbabweans and continues to do so.

15:28: “Zimbabwe will never be a colony again. Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans,” says Cde Chimurenga.

15:26: He urges Zanu PF to protect the legacy of Independence and urges party members never to surrender to factionalism.

“Zimbabwe please heed the words of the commander in chief.”

15:25: Cde Chimurenga is now detailing the relationship between December 12 Movement and Cuba. He describes the late Cuban revolutionary as an ICON.

15:22: Cde Chimurenga says the relationship between December 12 Movement and Zanu-PF will never die

15:21: Our position is always and will always be; “Mugabe is right” – Cde Chimurenga

15:17: There was a traitor who called himself a pastor. We were told this traitor was going to be in the USA to embarrass our President. What he didn’t realise is that the New York city is our home. We told Mawarire never ever embarrass our President. Evan Mawarire was defeated and embarrassed and sent back running where they came from which is the CIA cowards – Cde Chimurenga

15:15: Cdes, we want to say, from the December 12 Movement, we are prepared to travel a thousand miles to join you our comrades. We want to say it is an honour to pay respect to the province of Masvingo as it is a huge bearing on this country’s history. Whenever Harare calls, the December 12 movement must answer – Cde Chimurenga

15:12: Cde Chimurenga about to give a solidarity message on behalf of the December 12 Movement

15:06: Cde Kasukuwere is now on the podium and has invited the Mbare Chimurenga Choir to entertain the delegates.

15:05: Its time for solidarity message now. Three organisations will deliver these messages and these are December 12 Movement represented by Comrade Chimurenga, Frelimo and ANC from South Africa. ANC’s solidarity message will be delivered by Cde Cyril Ramaphosa who is Vice President of the neighbouring country.

15:00: VP Mnangagwa has advised delegates that they will get the report and encouraged them to go through it.

14:59: In conclusion, VP Mnangagwa implores the conference to take note of H.E’s key note address.

14:57: VP Mnangagwa emphasises that there is zero toleration to corruption.

“It is vital that we safeguard our Independence. Unity remains the strongest vehicle to achieving the highest standard of life.”

14:52: VP Mnangagwa tells of the success stories by the Zanu PF led government. These include fulfilling ZimAsset, the introduction of bond notes export incentives among other things.

14:45: We must continually look into the party as we approach 2018. We take heed of President Mugabe’s advice that united we shall prosper and divided we shall fall – VP Mnangagwa

14:44: Cde delegates the Zanu-PF logo is inscribed the words Unity, Peace and Development which bears ample testimony of the tenets of the country’s founding fathers – VP Mnangagwa

14: 43: VP Mnangagwa is now on the podium and says he counts it as an honour to stand before the August gathering and give the Vote of Thanks as well as move the motion to take note of the President’s keynote speech.

14:42: It’s now raining cats and dogs in Masvingo but the delegates are sheltered in the big tent.

14:40: VP Mnangagwa.now thanking President Mugabe for his remarks

14:35: President Mugabe has concluded his address.

14:31: President Mugabe now submitting the Central Committee report to the People’s Conference. He hands it to VP Mnangagwa.

14:25: We have our Zim-Asset programme to.work on. Let us ensure that these programmes succeed. We have succeeded through Zim-Asset and individually as we always do. We can fight and argue but Zanu PF will always be strong. People will always come back to Zanu PF. . . we should always move forward with peace and unity

14:22: President Mugabe has urged party members not to be used top leadership.

“Unity which you are showing here as members on the national people’s conference is the unity we expect you to show back.in the provinces Stop being used by us the leadership.”

14:21: Let us not be used. If they (private media) do not get those stories, they won’t have stories to report on and fold.

14:21: We do not have to use newspapers to settle scores. Party members have been using day what and day what (NewsDay and Daily News).

14:20: It doesn’t help getting the newspapers to intervene in our quarrels.

14:18: To our leaders, we do not run or organise matters of the party or settle our grievances through twitter and Facebook.

14:13: Our Constitution provides various forms of how leaders can be changed. Well, as we meet here and are going to be decided into thematic committees. As a party, we will always speak with one voice.

14:12: Let us ensure that as we go into 2017 we will be united and know the rules of the party. The stability of the party rests in all organs as they operate harmoniously.

14:10: No one person should stand up and say they want things to be done this or that way. That should never be done. Some say they don’t want vaMugabe, but if you say so what do you want to be done as an individual. Some says we no longer want Pres Mugabe. Since you are saying so, what do you suggest should be done? It doesn’t matter who you are. Whether you are a woman, war veteran or ex-detainee, you should know how things are done. Leadership within the party comes with election – President Mugabe.

14:07: We also have got to have peace and unity and this must begin with us. There is a new culture of indiscipline in the party by some of the members who are here. They do what they want. There is even contempt and arrogance…tumwe twacho hanzi VaMugabe hatichivade, zvino zvausasavade wati zvoitwa seiko iwe pachezvako..it doesn’t matter kuti uri ani. Whether you are a former detainee or a veteran or a member with no standing in the party you should always know how things are done.

“Hukuru mu party unouya nekusarudzwa, hauuyi nekuti toda kupindawo mosunda uyu..ndopfungwa dzine vanhu here?. Let us ensure as we go into 2017 we’re united, we’re clear in our mind, we know the rules of the party and we abide by them.”

14:03: They have the information regarding where food is needed and who needs it. We thank Mai Mupfumira for that. As we look at the weather now the situation is more promising and we know that if our people are well fed they have at least a measure of their own earnings from their own harvest. Then we know there is some measure of satisfaction and happiness among our people.

14:02: Despite the drought we have been able to feed our people and we continue the task of ensuring that none dies of hunger. We thank those who were looking for food for the people.

14:00: We still have to fight all the same to protect our gains so that we are not inhibited in what we try to do in Zim-Asset.

13:59: There has not been regime change and there shall not be regime change.

13:58: Opponents have no practical ideas, thinking on how this country can be transformed.

13:56: What I saw in 2016 is that the party remains strong. There is no doubt about that. In fact very strong. We have had all our opponents frustrated.

13:54: If we look at the party from each every angle of one of us, shall we then say we have met and discussed. All these collated views must in the final analysis reconcile and find consolidation, expression and oneness in our resolutions, resolutions which will guide us in the year to come

13:51: Apart from discussing the economy, our conference will look at the state of the party. Especially the year gone by. Whilst different organs of the party occasionally meet to review, it is a forum like this one which offers holistic introspection. We must be able to look at the party from above and from below and also side ways. Provinces and districts have have organs which made resolutions which they have brought here.

13:48: As delegates we expected to.actively debate so we contribute towards the country’s economic development. We anticipate robust, frank and informed presentations and discussions. Apart from discussing the economy, our conference will look at the state of the party. Especially the year gone by.

13:47: “Our conference is taking place at a time when the heavens have been opened that point to a very promising farming season. The rains have thus placed us with cool weather. One that is ideal and conducive for us to engage in fruitful deliberations. The conference theme (Moving with ZimAsset in peace and unity in peace and unity) is both timely and relevant.

13:46: “Let us remain united like we were yesterday,” President Mugabe says to representatives from neighbouring friendly countries.

13;45: He welcomes sister parties from other countries and says the spirit binding ‘us’ is the same spirit that bound the parties as they fought for liberation.

13:41: President Mugabe welcomes South Africa Vice President Cyril Ramaphosa and other delegates to the conference.

“I warmly welcome you all delegates to this conference, several of you travelled long distances to this venue, Masvingo. We offer reverence to this venue because of its closeness to the Great Zimbabwe of which our country derives its name from.”

13:35: President Mugabe speaks…

13:33: VP Mphoko has invited Pres Mugabe to give his keynote address.

13:32: VP says Zimbabwe was liberated by two liberation movements, that is Zanla and Zipra which operated as military wings for Zanu and PF Zapu.

13:30: The unity of the people of Zimbabwe, which you signed for with the late Dr Joshua Nkomo is being threatened. The succession theories exposes a spirit of individualism which undermines the principles of unity. Anyone who pushes the successionist debate is a rebel – VP Mphoko

13:26: VP Mphoko recognises the presence of delegates from South Africa’s ruling ANC. The VP once served as a diplomat down South. He also recognises the presence of the wife of the late Vice President Dr Simon Vengesayi Muzenda. “On behalf of the Presidium and on behalf of the party, I welcome you all to Masvingo, the place which Zimbabwe derives its name from.”

13:25: VP Mnangagwa invites VP Mphoko to give welcome remarks and invite President Mugabe to give keynote address

13:20: Masvingo Province which is hosting the conference is the last to introduce. They sing the song Kumagumo kunenyaya amid chants ‘Wezhira watigonera.’

13:12: Bulawayo province is next with VP Mphoko also standing up with the rest of the delegates from the province

13:11: Midlands announce their presence with the Song “VaMugabe varikufamba pamusoro pemvura.”

13:10: Dr Chombo, a delegate from Mashonaland West himself invites the province to make introductions. He calls it Mashonaland Best.

13:09: Manicaland Province is next being joined by senior party officials inclusive of Cd es Patrick Chinamasa and Joseph Made

13:09: Matabeleland South is next with the chairperson Cde Rapelani Choene reciting the slogan in Sotho. They also do so with a song, Gushungo liqhawe lendoda egwaza ngoMkhonto (Gushungo is a spear warrior). Matabeleland South province got the South African delegation excited who joined them in singing their Gushungo praise song

13:08: Mashonaland East Province thunders with the song Hatirambe, tinobvuma. Some of the luminaries from this Province are Dr Sekeramayi, Cde Mutinhiri

13:07: The next province to introduce delegates is Harare Province.

13:06: Mat North Provincial Chair Cde Richard Moyo makes the slogan and castigates Mujuru.

13:04: Cde Chombo is now calling on each province to introduce themselves by chanting party slogans.

13:00: Masvingo is one of the most fortunate provinces as it comes with a lot of advantages including the central Beitbridge – Chirundu highway, which links the entire Southern Africa. First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe and her ladies from the Women’s league broke a record that should be recorded as they saved the nation from detractors in 10 days – Cde Mahofa

12:49: This is so pleasing President Mugabe that we meet in Masvingo today, alive and well. Masvingo province is the best province which has all the culture of this land. Great Zimbabwe is the name of the nation that should never be taken for granted by any individual – Cde Mahofa

12:47: I might be disabled, but I can still speak and I know who I support- Cde Mahofa

12:45: VP Mnangagwa invites Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Shuvai Mahofa to also welcome delegates to the province

12:44: Masvingo will always remain a one party state, we believe in Zanu-PF, this is the only party we know and we will forever support our President Mugabe

12:43: We remain steadfast and determined to abide to the party’s constitution – Cde Nhenjana

12:42: As a province we went through a number of problems but we are prepared to come out of this more united than ever – Cde Nhenjana

12:38: VP Mnangagwa invites acting chairperson of Masvingo province, Cde Amasa Nhenjana to welcome delegates to his province

12:37: Dr Chombo hands over to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa who will chair today’s session of the conference.

12:27: The new design includes the Zimbabwe flag, national flower, the flame lily, President Mugabe’s face and also has representation of the Zim-Asset economic blue print.

12:25: First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe presents the official regalia for the party, which she designed as part of the Women’s league

12:20: Zanu-PF National Secretary of Administration, Dr Ignatius Chombo takes to the podium to lead proceedings

12:00: Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi of ZCC giving the opening word to kick start proceedings

11:57: People are on their feet, singing the national anthem.

11:56: President Mugabe has arrived at the venue for official opening of the 16th Zanu-PF People’s conference amid whistles, ululation and cheers

11:51: South Africa Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has also arrived ahead of the official opening of the conference.

11: 33: Service chiefs have arrived for the official opening of the 16th Zanu-PF people’s conference.

11: 30: The car that the late Vice President Muzenda used to drive…

11:27: More images inside conference venue…

11:24: Inside the conference venue…

11:20: Outside the conference venue…

11:05: President Mugabe is expected to commission the KwaVaMuzenda Heritage site a partnership between the Friends of Joshua trust and the Great Zimbabwe University. The site comprises of the late Vice President’s first house which is next to another veteran nationalist Benjamin Burombo’s house. The site also has Dr Muzenda’s first ever car.

11:02: The venue where all economic issues will be discussed.

10: 50: Delegates are filing up the main tent for the official opening on the people’s conference. They started making their way to the venue as early 8am. Below are images of comrades Walter Mzembi, Webster Shamu and Jason Machaya

PREAMBLE

PRESIDENT Mugabe is today set to officially open the 16th Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo.

Join us for live updates.

The conference running under the theme, “Moving with Zim- Asset in Peace and Unity” started on Tuesday with the sitting of the Politburo at the Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare followed by the meeting of the Central Committee at the same venue on Wednesday.

In an interview at the Showgrounds, the venue of the conference, Zanu-PF secretary for administration Dr Ignatius Chombo yesterday said top on the agenda of the conference would be the economy.

“Obviously, the issue of the economy will be discussed, some ministers will present their success stories vis-a-vis our targets as contained in Zim-Asset so it is going to be a quite interesting and very rich conference from what I have seen, it’s really an interesting conference,” he said.

‘’The conference is starting in earnest tomorrow (Friday) when President Mugabe will officially open it. I am happy to announce that all the provinces have started to arrive and we are very pleased with the number of buses that have already checked in with delegates from various provinces. Other buses are on their way,” he said.

“We are also happy with the physical side of preparations for the conference, the water situation, the toilet situation and the feeding points are all in good shape.”

Most of the delegates had already arrived in Masvingo by end of day yesterday following the arrival of 75 buses from various parts of the country.

‘’We have about 30 buses that are still to come but we expect them to check in today (yesterday) so that all the people are here for the start of the conference that will be marked by the official opening,’’ said Dr Chombo.

Zanu-PF has secured adequate accommodation for delegates who would be housed in schools, lodges and houses provided by some Masvingo residents.

“Accommodation is spread all over and people are getting to the various schools where they have been booked because most of our people are staying in schools, the hotel space has all been taken up and we have also been offered more than 40 houses within the area to accommodate additional members,” said Dr Chombo.