Birth date row ends in tragedy

Tanaka Mrewa, Chronicle Reporter

A MAN from Nketa suburb in Bulawayo bashed his pregnant wife with a stone and iron bar for failing to give birth on a day he expected and she died days later in hospital.

Simphiwe Ngwenya (26) savagely attacked Ntandoyenkosi Sibanda (24) on November 17 and she died at Mpilo Central Hospital on Tuesday from injuries sustained.

Family sources told The Chronicle that Ngwenya suspected Sibanda had been impregnated by another man after she did not deliver on November 15.

The family members, who declined to be named, said doctors were forced to make an emergency operation to save the baby after it became evident Sibanda was not going to make it.

Neighbours said they were kept up for most of the night on November 17 as Sibanda screamed for help as Ngwenya assaulted her.

“They shouted at each other attracting the attention of neighbours. Around 11PM they went to Ngwenya’s relative’s house close by. It wasn’t long before they started the squabble again. Ngwenya’s cousin tried to restrain him but Ngwenya threatened to hit him as well, so he backed off,” said the source.

“Ngwenya punched his wife and kicked her on the stomach as she lay helplessly on the ground. Some of the neighbours who had gathered to watch managed to drag him away. They tried to calm Ngwenya before they returned to their homes.”

“Shortly the screams resumed. Ngwenya hit Sibanda with a stone and an iron bar on the head. She sustained a deep cut before she escaped to Ngwenya’s relative’s house. They called an ambulance. She died on Tuesday.”

A relative said there was a standoff as Sibanda’s family was demanding $10 000 before burial.

A Chronicle news crew was chased away from the funeral wake in Nketa suburb by Sibanda’s relatives.

“We don’t want this issue published. May you please leave us alone. Go back to whoever told you about this issue, we don’t want to discuss it with you,” said one of the relatives.

Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ndebele confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that on November 17 we received a report of attempted murder. It came to our attention that the woman involved died while she was at the hospital. The man is therefore now facing murder charges,” said Asst Insp Ndebele.

