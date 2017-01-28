Black mamba kills 10-year-old

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A 10-YEAR-OLD girl from Mangwe died after she was bitten by a black mamba while collecting wild fruits in a bush.

Chief Tshitshi said Newo Sibanda, who was in Grade Four at Tshitshi Primary School, died while on her way to Tshitshi Clinic minutes after being bitten by a snake on Thursday afternoon.

He said the incident occurred in Guqukani Village which falls under his area of jurisdiction.

“There is a girl who was bitten by a black mamba on Thursday morning. She was collecting marula fruits in the company of her elder brother Fosi Sibanda when the incident happened.

“A passerby carried the girl as she couldn’t walk and headed for Tshitshi Clinic. However, the girl died on her way to the clinic,” said Chief Tshitshi.

The area’s village head, Ms Sinini Dumani, said Fosi (15) saw the black mamba lying in the grass and alerted his young sister.

She said he did not specify where it was lying exactly and his sister panicked and stepped on the snake which bit her on the leg.

“The two siblings knocked off from school in the afternoon and headed home. They later went into the bushes to collect some marula fruits. Fosi saw the snake which was lying in the grass close to where his sister was standing.

“He warned her about the presence of the snake but didn’t specify where it was and Newo panicked and ran towards the direction of the snake. It bit her on her left leg. The grass was too long and maybe that’s why they failed to see the snake in time,” said Ms Dumani.

She said Newo and her brother decided to go back home in order to inform elders of what had happened but along the way she started feeling weak and her skin turned black.

Ms Dumani said the siblings rested under a tree but Newo’s condition worsened as she was breathing with difficulties and could not move.

She said Mr Obert Ndlovu, who stays in the same village, found the pair under a tree and offered to carry Newo to the clinic as she could not walk.

Sadly, she died on the way.

—@DubeMatutu.