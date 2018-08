Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

BUSINESS came to a standstill on Tuesday afternoon as vendors fought running battles with the police, resisting relocation from the Gweru Central Business District.

A number of shops like OK and Pick and Pay supermarkets were forced to close early fearing vandalism.

Following the typhoid outbreak in Gweru which has since killed about eight residents, Gweru council ordered vendors off illegal vending sites.

More to follow…