Bulawayo councillor caught in nepotism, bribery storm

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

RESIDENTS of Ward 29 in Bulawayo have accused their councillor of nepotism and extortion after she allegedly hired eight people from the same family to be part of community sweeping groups.

Councillor Monica Lubimbi, whose jurisdiction encompasses Lobengula West 3, Magwegwe North and Magwegwe West, allegedly demands bribes of up to $50 to enroll residents in the scheme and is said to take a monthly tribute of about $40 to keep residents on the list.

In 2007, the local authority came up with a poverty alleviation scheme backed by a full council resolution.

Locals would be hired to work within their wards under two different programmes, a perennial litter picking programme and a seasonal grass slashing programme, which usually takes place between June and December.

The premise behind the initiative was to help vulnerable households and needy residents in a particular ward with a rotation based style being implemented.

In essence, this scheme was meant to cater for elderly rate payers who, in most cases, are failing to pay their rates as well as to take care of orphans.

Ward 29 residents said Clr Lubimbi’s selection of beneficiaries has been based on partisan or political lines, leaving out deserving residents in some cases.

A letter that residents wrote to the government and the Bulawayo City Council, a copy of which is in the possession of The Chronicle, states that Clr Lubimbi repeatedly employed Khumbulani Phiri, Collen Phiri, Violet Phiri, Lifina Phiri, Paul Phiri, Charles Phiri, Darren Phiri, Farai Sibanda, (alleged boyfriend to Monica Lubimbi), Farai Sibanda’s son, Esnath Mlauzi, Lameck Mlauzi (husband to Esnath) and Dorcas Mlauzi (Lameck and Esnath’s daughter).

Residents allege in the letter that the councillor employed people from outside the ward, including her daughter. “She has also gone on to employ people outside the ward, including her daughter from her previous marriage and her niece,” read the letter.

“Furthermore, Mrs Lubimbi deducts $40 from each employee under the programme every month as protection and assurance fees. Potential beneficiaries are made to pay $50 ahead of being admitted into the scheme, with some of the interviews being done by Mr Farai Sibanda who happens to be her boyfriend.”

Clr Lubimbi was curt when The Chronicle contacted her for comment. “That matter was resolved long back. Me and my people are fine. Go back to whoever gave you that story. Tell them to comment,” said Clr Lubimbi before hanging up.

The residents alleged a committee set up to assist Clr Lubimbi in identifying beneficiaries, benefited as well by employing members of their families.

They proposed that the programme be handed over to the Department of Social Welfare while council carries out investigations. They demanded that the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing should send an audit team to the ward to investigate the issue.

Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, declined to comment. “I am aware of the matter however, councillors are my bosses, therefore I cannot comment on the issue. Please get in touch with the Mayor for a comment on the issue,” said Mr Dube.

Bulawayo Mayor Clr Martin Moyo yesterday said he had received a report about the matter on Friday and investigations were underway. “The matter got to my attention on Friday. We are in the process of doing our own investigation. We have seen the complaint and we are attending to it. We want to see if the matter can be substantiated. We want to check the issue of repetitive hiring of community workers raised in the complaint against our records. For now I can neither confirm nor deny whether the allegations are true,” said the Mayor.

Councillors are fighting with management over the hiring of residents for the scheme.

Management recently took over the scheme from councillors following allegations of rampant corruption and hiring of MDC-T aligned residents by councillors.

@andile_tshuma