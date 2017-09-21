Businessman, two sons ‘steal’ 50 cattle

Richard Muponde, Gwanda Correspondent

A GWANDA businessman and two of his sons have been arrested for allegedly stealing 50 head of cattle that were subsequently slaughtered at an abattoir in Plumtree.

Jabulani Dube (50) and his sons, Mthulisi (23) and Jaentisa (21) of Nhwali who own seven shops in Gwanda and Beitbridge were not asked to plead to stock theft charges when they appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mr Willard Maphiso Moyo on Tuesday.

They were all remanded in custody to September 28.

The prosecutor, Mr Takudzwa Mafudze said between August 21 and August 30, Dube and his sons went to Shashe grazing area in Gwanda South.

They allegedly stole 50 beasts and loaded them into a truck which had no number plates.

The cattle were allegedly taken to Plumtree and slaughtered at Sundowns abattoir.

The court heard that police received a tip off on the theft and set a trap about 25 kilometres from Plumtree.

The three were arrested as they were allegedly returning from collecting their money at the abattoir.

Fifteen carcasses were recovered at the abattoir and brand marks on their hides had been tampered with.

Mr Mafudze said that each of the beasts had brand marks superimposed about 10 times.

The court heard that police were hunting for the driver of the vehicle which transported the beasts while a police officer who cleared them is under investigation.

In May another Gwanda businessman, Irimayi Muringa was fined $700 after he was found in possession of meat whose origins he could not account for.

