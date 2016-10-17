Chidhakwa cracks whip on Govt mine executives

Dosman Mangisi, Business Correspondent

THE Minister of Mines and Mining Development Walter Chidhakwa has warned management of under-performing Government mining companies to pull up their socks or face the chop.

He said Government mines should be self-sustainable and contribute to State development and national economy.

Minister Chidhakwa, who was accompanied by his Deputy Fred Moyo and the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation board, said this last week during a tour of Jena Gold Mining Company in Silobela, Kwekwe. Jena Mine falls under ZMDC, a mining authority that controls state-owned mines.

“I am challenging you all top managers working for Government mining companies to move out of your comfort zones and be innovative. You must turn around the mines because they still have resources. Government mines should look after the State and contribute to the national economy,” said Chidhakwa.

Jena Mine is producing 18 kgs of gold a month, which is below its required target of 23kgs. The company has a potential of producing 63 kgs a month if it upgrades its machinery and mining equipment.

The company is facing a challenge of obsolete and depleted machinery as well as ores extraction. Jena Mine needs to set up a head gear, shaft development and more drilling, jacking and loaders.

On the process side the company seeks to upgrade the processing of gold to 90 percent of gold recovery from the current 86 percent. Minister Chidhakwa said Jena Mine has potential to be a highly performing mining company and pledged Government’s support to upgrade it. He said the Government support will increase gold production at the Silobela-based mining company.

“I want to pledge Government support towards the development of Jena Mine as soon as the management hands over their bill of quantity. The move will definitely increase gold production and allow the mine to look after the state and national economic interests,” he said.

Recently, Minister Chidhakwa cracked the whip at the loss making coal concern, Hwange Colliery Company Limited where he fired the entire board and dismissed part of top management. The Government has also consolidated under-performing companies mining alluvial diamonds in Marange, Manicaland, to form the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company.