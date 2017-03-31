Cops arrested for ‘thief’ assault

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

THREE police officers from Bulawayo and their domestic worker have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 22-year-old man after accusing him of stealing a T-shirt.

Livingstone Sango (55), his wife Innocentia Ncube (54), Martin Chivandire (42) and their maid Nomusa Ngwenya (31) – all from Southampton Building in the city centre – allegedly savagely attacked Mr Vinie Ngoreta on May 12 this year.

A court heard that the four accused Mr Ngoreta of New Luveve suburb of stealing Chivandire’s T-shirt when he arrived at their flat to visit his friend.

Sango, Ncube, Chivandire and Ngwenya allegedly hit Mr Ngoreta with a broom stick, fists and slapped him all over his body until he sustained serious injuries.

The four appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure facing a charge of assault.

Ms Mbeure did not ask the accused persons to plead and recused herself from trying the case.

“Come to court 3 on April 5, 2017. I cannot proceed with this matter because l’m well known to Chivandire,” said Ms Mbeure.

Prosecuting, Ms Grace Zhou said on March 12 at around 6PM, Mr Ngoreta went to visit his friend who is the son of Sango.

“The complainant met accused who claimed that the T-shirt that he was wearing belonged to him. Mr Ngoreta tried to explain that it belonged to him and he purchased it from second hand clothes dealers at Khothama Boutique,” said Ms Zhou.

“A misunderstanding rose between them and the accused persons started assaulting the complainant using a broom stick. Chivandire held the complainant’s hands behind his back while the other accused persons continued punching and slapping him several times on his face.”

After the savage attack, the cops took Mr Ngoreta to Bulawayo Central Police Station and opened a case against him.

Ms Zhou said the cops laid a charge of theft against Mr Ngoreta.

She said Ngoreta was referred to hospital and a medical report will be provided in court as evidence.

-@cynthiamthembo1