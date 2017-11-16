Dams over 80 percent full

Elita Chikwati, Harare Bureau

A number of dams across the country are more than 90 percent full and there are possibilities of the water bodies overflowing during this rainy season, says the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa).

The southern parts of the country, which is region two and three, will receive normal rains, with a bias towards below normal rainfall. The country will, however, receive normal to above normal rains between December and March.

According to Zinwa, as at November 13, the average national dams level was 70 percent full which is about 0,4 percent lower than the same period last year.

There have not been much changes in the dam levels as a result of the recent rains but experts have expressed fear that dams that are above 80 percent full may overflow from December onwards and this may lead to flooding and water borne diseases in some areas.

Manyame Catchment has the highest dam level average of 88,4 percent followed by Mazowe at 85, 6 percent. The average for Mzingwane Catchment is 82, 9 percent, Gwayi 62,2 percent , Runde 58 percent , Save 75.7 percent and Sanyati 77, 8 percent full. Nyambuya and Chibhero are 100 percent full.

Mtshabezi dam is 98,5 percent full, Rufaro 96,7 percent, Rusape 91,1,Manyame, 90,1 percent and Mazvikadeyi 92,8 percent. A total of 13 dams are above 80 percent while nine are between 79 and 30,9 percent.