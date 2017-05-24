Debate on accident animals concluded

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

THE Senate has concluded debating a motion calling for the prosecution of people whose stray animals cause accidents on the country’s roads.

Over the years, stray animals have contributed to a number of fatal accidents on the country’s roads.

The mover of the motion Zanu-PF Manicaland senator Judith Mawire said the country has laws to prosecute owners of stray animals, but the legislation was largely not being implemented.

Part of the motion read: “Incensed by the fact that some people have suffered from bites inflicted on them by rabid dogs and have faced challenges in getting proper medication while others have been involved in fatal accidents caused by such animals; now therefore, calls upon the local authorities and the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to enforce laws that do not only protect the stray animals but also safeguard the lives of people; prosecute owners of stray animals and also ensure that proper facilities are constructed for the safe custody of such animals.”

Senators said they were disturbed by the persistent problems posed by stray dogs and other domestic animals to surrounding neighbourhood and communities countrywide.

They said they were concerned that owners of such stray animals were being careless.

Senator Mawire appealed to the SPCA, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority, chiefs and the Veterinary Services Department to ensure that laws that have become redundant are resuscitated and implemented.

“This motion was on stray dogs and other domestic animals which are handled carelessly, we know that there used to be a law which had been put in place for the society for the prevention of cruelty to animals,” said the Senator.

“I am therefore appealing to the Government to resuscitate these laws which are now redundant and the resuscitation should be put into practice because we have these animals which are suffering due to lack of care resulting in accidents and also leading to fatal accidents.”

The Government, through the National Traffic Safety Council (NTSC) last year launched a programme to erect perimeter fences along highways.

A fence has since been erected along the Bulawayo-Gweru highway, but there is concern that people leave gates open, thus animals continue to be seen on the highway, posing a danger to motorists.

@AuxiliaK