DeMbare in relegation blues

June 4, 2018 Sport
Taurai Mangwiro

Oscar Rusenga in TRIANGLE   
Triangle 3 – 0 Dynamos

THINGS keep falling apart for troubled Dynamos who had their skipper Ocean Mushure sent off yesterday as they suffered their first league defeat at the hands of Triangle at Gibbo.

Collin Dhuwa was the star of the show with a rare career hattrick as the lifeless Glamour Boys paid a heavy prize for investing their trust in a rookie and out-of-sorts coach Lloyd Chigowe.

He was in charge of the team in the absence of head coach Lloyd Mutasa who is away with the Warriors in South Africa.

DeMbare succumbed to their seventh defeat in 15 starts.

Dhuwa had only scored a single goal this season in the 2-1 win against Mutare City Rovers in Rusape before this game.

However, the former Chicken Inn and Shabanie Mine player found a way to score a hattrick yesterday.

He scored in the 11th, 65th before completing the rout in the 82nd minute.

Triangle gaffer Taurai Mangwiro was a happy man after the game.

“l always believe that there is always a first time for everything, we had not beaten Dynamos in the league and we did not let that affect us and we tried not to look at what is happening in the Dynamos camp.

“We scored at crucial stages in the match and the second goal came at the right time and we are now looking forward to win in our next matches,” he said.

Chigowe was angry with the match officiating before adding that it was an evenly-balanced match.

‘’It was an evenly-balanced match which means we had our own fair chance of getting a good result but the match officiating was pathetic.

“I think it’s time the Premier Soccer League should look at issues of match-fixing.

“This is the same scenario we faced against Herentals, for their second goal, our player was lying down and he waved play on.

“When Triangle scored, our players protested and one was given a red card,’’ he said.

Triangle defender Arnold Chivheya was injured in the first minute of the match and was rushed to Colin Saunders Hospital.

Chivheya who was in pain was replaced by Rodwell Mlanga as Triangle’s gaffer Taurai Mangwiro game plan went up in smoke.

Teams

Triangle: T. Chilenga, R. Kawondera, A. Chiveya (R. Mhlanga (1st min), K. Chigwida, D. Dzinyai, T. Mavhunga, P. Manhanga, C. Dhuwa, R. Madamombe, P. Bhamusi (E.Mawuna 87th min), L.Nhamo (D. Murimba (87th min)

Dynamos: B. Mwandimutsira, P. Makaha, G. Mukambi, J. Tigere, J. Marufu, B. Moyo, C. Kapupurika, M. Mukumba, Q. Kangadzi (R. Manuvire, 80th min), O. Mushure, R. Matova  (E. Mandiranga, 50th min)

Results

Friday: Black Rhinos 2-1 Chicken Inn
Saturday: FC Platinum 4-0 Shabanie Mine, Herentals 1-0 Nichrut, Harare City 1-2 Highlanders, Bulawayo City 3-3 Yadah
Yesterday: Caps United 1-2 Mutare City Rovers, Chapungu 2-3 ZPC Kariba, Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle United 3-0 Dynamos

PSL TABLE

P    W    D    L    F    A    GD    Pts
Ngezi Platinum     15    12    2    1    26    5    21    38
FC Platinum    15    12    2    1    24    4    20    38
Highlanders    15    8    5    2    17    9    8    29
Triangle United    15    8    2    5    16    10    6    26
Chicken Inn    15    6    6    3    17    12    5    24
Harare City    15    6    6    3    15    13    2    24
Caps United    15    6    5    4    20    14    6    23
Black Rhinos    15    5    6    4    11    11    0    21
Herentals    15    4    6    5    7    11    -4    18
ZPC Kariba    15    4    6    5    11    17    -6    18
Byo Chiefs    15    3    6    6    11    16    -5    15
Yadah FC    15    3    6    6    14    22    -8    15
Dynamos    15    3    5    7    11    18    -7    14
Nichrut    15    3    4    8    11    17    -6    13
Chapungu    15    3    4    8    11    19    -8    13
Shabanie Mine    15    2    6    7    14    26    -12    12
Mutare City    15    2    5    8    13    18    -5    11
Bulawayo City    15    3    2    10    15    21    -6    11
