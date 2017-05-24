DJ Stavo brings The Journey to Byo

Showbiz Reporter

DJ Stavo will this weekend bring his new tune — The Journey — to Bulawayo.

The house DJ who has made a name for himself in South Africa and the region after collaborating with artistes such as the late Mandoza, Shota, DJ Maphorisa, DJ Buckz, DJ Clap and Fiesta Black will be performing at Club Connect on Saturday.

With several top notch music videos being rotated on international music channels including Channel O, Trace Africa and MTV base, Stavo will showcase his skills on the decks and demonstrate why he is one of the country’s most sought-after DJs. While he is on the decks, city socialite and Club Connect hostess Letty Ndlovu will be celebrating her birthday.

Speaking from South Africa, DJ Stavo said he was excited to be performing in a city where his preferred genre of house is appreciated.

The last time the DJ was in the city was when he opened for South African group MiCasa at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre during their tour last year. This time, he will be the headline act and will be ably supported by Club Connect resident DJs Prince Eskhosini, Crazy Black and Kead Wikead.

DJ Prince Eskhosini, one of the organisers, said all was in place for the show.

“We know that people in Bulawayo love house music and that’s why we invited Stavo to entertain them. DJ Stavo is known around the region for his collaborations, something we want artistes in the city to emulate,” said Prince.

At the beginning of the year, DJ Stavo broke new ground after getting a slot to play music for the whole weekend on MTV Base’s DJ Take Over session.

Other than The Journey, DJ Stavo is riding high with songs Sexy Darling featuring Uhuru’s DJ Maphorisa, DJ Buckz and DJ Clap as well as Simudza Ngoma featuring Jah Prayzah.