Easter holiday road accident death toll up

Takudzwa Matambura, Harare Bureau

At least 17 people were killed, while 78 others were injured in 120 separate road traffic accidents recorded countrywide since the start of the Easter Holiday last Friday making it one of the bloodiest holidays.

Police said during the same period last year, nine people were killed and 43 were injured in 140 traffic accidents.

About 33 unroadworthy vehicles were impounded this year, compared to 221 last year.

Although this year’s Easter Holiday was one of the bloodiest, the number of arrests declined from 13 932 last year, to 12 503 this year.

Eight fatal accidents were recorded both last year and this year.

Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi, said in a statement yesterday that the major causes of accidents so far recorded were speeding, inattention, misjudgement, overtaking errors and failure to give way.

He said the high death toll was triggered by the Chinhoyi accident that claimed six passengers on the spot.

“Chinhoyi accident claimed six lives while three died in the Chipinge accident. Masvingo and Rusape accidents claimed two lives each while the remaining four died in separate accidents” he said.

Chief Sup Nyathi urged all motorists and road users to observe road rules and regulations to avoid accidents.

“Police are urging motorists to be observant, cautious and ensure they do not speed, overtake in dangerous situations and above all safeguard lives on the road.”

“Let us all drive to arrive alive and contribute towards safety on the roads. Drivers should not be reckless and where possible avoid travelling at night,” he said.

Recently, the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe said 220 traffic accident deaths were recorded during Easter Holidays in the last six years and the figures exclude this year’s accidents.

TSCZ urged motorists to be observant and ensure safety prevails to curb traffic accidents.