Econet unveils EcoCash home wallet app

Business Reporter

ECONET Wireless Global has availed a mobile money transfer service that will enable Zimbabweans in the United Kingdom to access EcoCash.

The firm is the parent company of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, a leading telecommunications company that also operates a mobile money transfer service called EcoCash.

The group said through its wholly-owned Fintech subsidiary, Cassava Connect, has scored a first in the world of remittances between Zimbabwe and the UK.

“For the first time, UK Diaspora customers remitting money to Zimbabwe will have access to the EcoCash wallet as if they were in Zimbabwe.

“The UK service has been launched between Cassava Remit UK and EcoCash, Zimbabwe’s largest mobile money service,” it said in a statement.

Cassava is the company through which all EcoCash mobile money services are managed across Africa.

Zimbabweans in the UK and other diaspora customers can use the service through the unique EcoCash Home Wallet App, said Econet Wireless Global.

Through the innovation, Zimbabweans in the diaspora can now sign up for the EcoCash mobile money service via an application and link it to their UK mobile number.

“The mobile application is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple store.

“Once registered, a user in the UK will be able to top up their Home Wallet through a debit or credit card or bank transfer, which will allow them to send money home and perform all other transactions available on EcoCash in Zimbabwe such as pay bill, pay merchant, buy airtime and so forth.”

Cassava Remit UK managing director Mr Haxton Rose said the service provides speed, comfort, control, and security of funds remitted back home.

He said the UK to Zimbabwe corridor remains a key source of foreign currency inflows for Zimbabwe and is the second largest remittance corridor for Econet.

The group said Cassava has so far excelled in developing and introducing such innovations across all markets which in turn has enhanced the equity of the EcoCash brand as seen at the just ended Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain where EcoCash was recognised as the best mobile money solution in the world for 2017.