ED among 100 most influential people in world

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has been listed in TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world for 2018.

The magazine’s 100 most influential list features individuals recognised for changing the world in one way or the other.

President Mnangagwa was on Thursday named among other influential people that include China’s president, Xi Jinping, United States President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry.

Presidential spokesperson and Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr George Charamba yesterday said the recognition was something to be celebrated by all fair minded Zimbabweans.

“What it means is that our re-engagement thrust with the erstwhile hostile western world is beginning to make a positive impact. What we have in this recognition is an acknowledgement of the face of our nation in the President, which means an embracing of the policies of the new dispensation,” said Mr Charamba.

“It’s a good enough foundation for our economic recovery and goals. TIME is much more than just a magazine. It’s a sensibility of the western world and for that reason it mirrors an attitude which we must build on.”

There is a short write-up for everyone listed by the magazine written by an equally prominent individual.

President Mnangagwa is listed in the leaders’ category and a write-up on him was done by Zimbabwean activist, Evan Mawarire.

“The elation that greeted the end of Robert Mugabe’s 37-year reign naturally enough transformed into hopes for his successor. And in his first 100 days, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa spoke of re-engaging, forgiveness, democracy and unity,” said Mawarire.

Since coming to power in November last year, President Mnangagwa has been working to end the country’s international isolation and woo international investors.

He has promised credible elections and ensured that civil liberties are entrenched.

The President has also been working to promote unity and tolerance, emphasising that even though people may differ politically, they should work together. — @pamelashumba1.