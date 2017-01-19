EDITORIAL COMMENT: Opposition parties coalition a waste of time

THE so-called grand coalition of opposition parties against Zanu-PF is crumbling by each day with no hope that they would merge and stand against the ruling party in the 2018 elections.

Recent reports indicate that cracks are widening within the Coalition of Democrats (Code) which houses a number of smaller parties seeking a collective approach to next year’s elections in a bid to unseat Zanu-PF.

We reported yesterday that Code had hit troubled waters over reported side negotiations between the Professor Welshman Ncube-led MDC and MDC-T outside the auspices of the broader coalition.

The development, we understand, has caused problems within Code that in a recent meeting, members expressed anger over what they termed an act of deceit by the MDC.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Mr Tendai Biti, whose party is yet to officially join Code but attended the meeting, was fuming at what he reportedly called prostitution by political parties.

Prof Ncube, according to insiders, did not attend the meeting but sent party spokesperson Mr Kurauone Chihwayi who was asked to explain the party position.

“When asked to explain reports of an MDC/MDC-T merger, Chihwayi said only Prof Ncube and party secretary general Miriam Mushayi could shed light on the matter. Biti had no kind words for the MDC, saying some political parties were now literally prostituting themselves ahead of the election period,” said a source.

“Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe leader, Elton Mangoma, who was also part of the meeting, said he had asked Prof Ncube about the matter and the MDC leader denied that there were any such negotiations with the MDC-T.”

Despite initial denials by MDC that they were negotiating with MDC-T, informed sources within the party confirmed that Prof Ncube notified the national executive of the process.

“Contrary to their denials, Prof Ncube informed the national executive of his party at their meeting on December 22 that negotiations to merge with MDC-T were ongoing. In the same meeting, Prof Ncube revealed one of the MDC-T vice presidents, Ms Thokozani Khupe, was against the merger,” said a source.

While PDP spokesperson, Mr Jacob Mafume could neither deny nor confirm the reports saying his party was yet to officially sign to be part of Code, he called on parties to negotiate for the coalition in a transparent and principled manner.

He said Zimbabwean politics had not moved from “smoke filled” processes where parties negotiate with transparency and principles.

Under the proposed deal the MDC will be allowed to contest in three constituencies in each of Matabeleland’s three provinces of Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South. MDC-T will not field candidates in the nine selected constituencies.

However, the arrangement has not sat well within some sections of the MDC-T particularly a faction led by Ms Khupe. It is said her allies feel that the inclusion of Prof Ncube into the party would further compromise their matriarch whose powers were clipped when Mr Tsvangirai appointed two additional vice presidents last year.

The much touted MDC-T alliance with Dr Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First Party has suffered a number of knocks and central in their failure to unite being disagreements over positions in the coalition.

The reason that the opposition parties have failed to unite over the years is that they lack an ideology that will be the glue that binds them together. Outside the “Mugabe must go” mantra, they have no vision for the country save to be willing puppets of external interests.

It goes without question therefore that Zanu-PF is on course to sweeping the 2018 elections, extending its legacy as the people’s choice since Independence in 1980.

On its own, Zanu-PF has emerged stronger after its 16th National People’s Conference held in Masvingo last month with the party bridging the gaps caused by infighting mostly between senior party members in the past year.

Officially opening the conference in Masvingo, President Mugabe said despite internal fights, Zanu-PF remains strong and those who leave the party would always come back.

“The party remains strong, there is no doubt about this, in fact very strong and formidable by any account. We have had all our opponents, prostrated thrown down flat on the ground, they are just wandering aimlessly. Parties are sprouting without any ideology, without any thinking, they have practically no ideas, practically no principles and therefore practically no thinking of how this country can be transformed and have its economy transformed.

“Externally, countries that have been hostile to us and have all this time expected that the Zanu-PF Government shall listen to them and that there shall be regime change have failed to achieve that. There has not been regime change and there shall not be regime change so they stand defeated on that one.

“We have had quite some success in that area, we still have to fight to defend ourselves, protect our policies and programmes so that we are not inhibited in what we try to do in Zim-Asset,” said President Mugabe.

What Zanu-PF needs is to build from the spirit of the 16th National People’s Conference, maintain unity and continue serving the people post 2018 elections which by the look of things will be a mere formality.