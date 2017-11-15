Electoral Act to be amended

Farirai Machivenyika, Harare Bureau

THE Electoral Act will soon be amended to regularise the new voter registration exercise as promulgated by President Mugabe in Statutory Instrument 109 of 2017 gazetted on September 18 and valid for six months.

The chairperson of the National Assembly Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi said this while addressing a press conference yesterday.

“The Bill seeks to ensure the smooth running of the new registration of voters published by the President in S.I 109 of 2017 on September 18. Since the Executive used the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) Act, the proclamation would have been valid for only 180 days. The Bill seeks to give effect to the President’s amendments beyond the 180 days,” he said.

Cde Ziyambi said the Bill would also outline registration provisions including doing away with the requirement for officers to fill registration forms on behalf of registrants so that they fill on their own and also giving effect to the creation of a new voters’ roll.

He also said the Bill would ban the use of registration slips during voting if one is not on the voters’ roll.

Cde Ziyambi also said the portfolio committee would also gather views on the Insolvency Bill which is part of prospective legislation drafted by Government to enhance the ease of doing business.

The Bill seeks to provide for the administration of insolvent and assigned estates as well as consolidate insolvency legislation in Zimbabwe.

It will repeal the current Insolvency Act as well as parts of the Companies Act and also reduce the average period for resolving insolvency issues from the current 45 months to less than a year.

The proposed law will assist in re-organising and rescuing troubled companies.

Cde Ziyambi experts on insolvency issues to contribute towards the promulgation of the law.