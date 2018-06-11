Fame is a curse: Cal_Vin

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AWARD-winning rapper Cal-Vin has poured his heart out saying fame is a curse as he feels people have propped him up to be a superstar in order to break him.

This comes after an anonymous letter circulated on social media claiming that a drunk Cal-Vin had beaten up his mother and destroyed property at their Luveve home in the process.

According to the letter, the rapper’s mother was caught in the crossfire after she tried to quell an argument he was having with an unnamed girlfriend.

Police were said to have been called in by neighbours and escorted the artiste to the cop shop in Luveve.

“Popular musician Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo, known by his stage name Cal-vin went on a crazy rampage earlier tonight (last Thursday) destroying his homestead property, cursing at people and beating his mother in the process.

“During an informal interview with bystanders, speculation and rumour has it that Calvin (who still resides at his mother’s house) spent the day drinking alcohol. When his mother arrived, she found him having an argument with his girlfriend and tried to reason with him. Apparently, that’s when all hell broke loose. It is said that he began destroying his mother’s property, literally turning her kitchen upside down,” read the letter.

“His mother then tried to stop him, but he punched her on the jaw before pushing her away. She then went out of the house seeking refuge from neighbours while Calvin further went outside where he caught the attention of the neighbourhood and passerbys as he was smashing windows with his hands, leading to his hand being hurt in the process.”

However, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango dismissed the letter saying there was no such report made to them last week.

Even a visit to the police station in Luveve by a Chronicle Showbiz crew yielded no results as police sources there also confirmed what their spokesperson had said. Cal-Vin’s neighbours also professed ignorance saying they did not see or hear any altercation between the rapper and his mother. But interestingly, some Luveve residents hinted that Cal -Vin could have been mistaken for a businessman’s young brother who is the one who beat up his mother.

Cal-Vin, whose hand did not seem hurt, said he was shocked by the letter and allegations made against him.

“Nothing of that sort happened. I’d never lay a hand on my mother. Maybe if it was Mawiza or someone else because we’re boys, but my mother, never,” he said.

He said the letter had shown him that as much as fame is great, it has its hazards and now feels like a curse for him.

“When I started being famous, it was good flying out to Europe, being played on radio, performing and getting paid for it. Little did I know that there’ll be so much scrutiny on my life and less on my successes?

“Fame is a gift and a curse at the same time. My mistakes aren’t super human or different from anybody’s. I’m portrayed as a superhuman as if I’m flawless and perfect.

“Just because I’m a public figure, this issue amplified tenfold.”

He said he said he now understands Jay Z’s lyrics on his track Most Kings were the artiste raps about the often overlooked downsides of living life at the top of the rap game.

“I want to leave a normal life like everyone else. I want hangout, drink, eat and the like with normal people. I now understand Jay Z when he said ‘people build me up, break me down to build me up again,” said Cal-Vin.

“Now I can’t drink in public. I can’t have an argument in public or fight for what I think is right. When you go up the ladder, life becomes weirder and weirder and less fun.

“Last year, I got to a point where I wanted to give up as people were talking about me negatively.”