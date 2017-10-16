Fastjet enters Moza market

Business Reporter

AFRICAN low-cost airline Fastjet last week launched its first schedule for domestic flights in Mozambique after winning its second successive award as the continent’s leading low-cost airline at the World Travel Awards in Kigali, Rwanda.

“Fastjet launched its schedule at the Mozambique International Tourism Fair hosted at the Joaquim Chissano International Conference Centre and flights are on sale,” said the airline.

It said the launch routes were between Maputo and Beira, Maputo and Tete and Maputo and Nampula with the first flight scheduled for November 2017.

Fastjet, which presently operates in Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa, is the first low-cost carrier brand to enter the Mozambican market.

The airline will serve Mozambique with its Embraer E145 50-seater aircraft.

“Fastjet’s brand entry into Mozambique is in partnership with Solenta Aviation Mozambique,” it said.

“Recognition, accolades and awards always inspire us to do better,” the airline’s chief executive officer Mr Nico Bezuidenhout was quoted as saying.

“And Fastjet recommits itself to a relentless pursuit to deliver exacting standards of customer service across every aspect of our business.”

While acknowledging that the airline does not always get it right, he said it has begun a process of reviewing every aspect of its value chain.

“The first step is to move much closer to our passengers. They are our guests across every moment of engagement and we have already set in motion several tools to achieve our objectives.”

Fastjet has already implemented a post-flight survey issued to all guests travelling on the airline with the aim of understanding its present service levels through feedback.