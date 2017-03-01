Floods destruction escalates: Army rescues marooned Lundi High pupils, staff

Walter Mswazie/Patrick Chitumba/Pamela Shumba, Chronicle Reporters

LUNDI Girls High in Mwenezi District has been shut down while bridges in Mberengwa have been destroyed leaving nine districts inaccessible as floods continue to ravage the southern parts of the country.

The Civil Protection Unit has since urged communities living in low lying areas to be prepared to move to higher ground as there is still a risk of flooding in the country with most parts expected to receive more rainfall.

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) was called to rescue 270 pupils and 23 staffers after water threatened the structural integrity of hostels at Lundi High School.

The girls were marooned on Sunday night before being evacuated to the Reformed Church in Zimbabwe (RCZ)buildings for safety on Monday as water levels in the swollen Runde River rose to unprecedented levels, spilling into their hostels. Mwenezi District Administrator Ms Rosemary Chingwe said a rescue team comprising soldiers came to the school around 9PM on Monday and managed to rescue 23 employees who were marooned as their houses were surrounded by water.

She said although the situation is almost under control with the levels in Runde River having subsided, infrastructure like homes, roads, bridges and some toilets at some schools was destroyed by the heavy rains.

“The situation is under control after 270 girls were marooned but evacuated from their hostels to the nearest RCZ church. The 23 staff members including the matron whose houses are located on the same side with the girls’ hostels were also marooned but were rescued by the soldiers who went to the school around 9PM on Monday. They were initially evacuated into classrooms,” said Ms Chingwe.

She called on the Government to attend to infrastructure in the district as a number of activities are now at a standstill following widespread destruction.

“Infrastructure such as roads, toilets and some schools and clinics has been destroyed. Some areas are no longer accessible because small bridges have been swept away,” Ms Chingwe said.

“Coordination of rescue efforts at Neshuro Business centre where local authority and some Government offices are located including the district CPU offices is now difficult given the damaged roads. These rains have caused untold destruction in the district and I am told the situation is even worse in districts like Chivi where families were left homeless”.

Elsewhere, a humanitarian disaster is looming in Mberengwa West as the district has been cut off from other areas following the destruction of two high level bridges — Jeka-Chegato and Mwenezi along the Mwenezi River.

The Government says it needs about $500 000 to repair Mwenezi Bridge so that humanitarian aid can move in and villagers access other areas for health assistance and other social amenities.

As of yesterday, 4 000 homesteads, houses and Government structures had been destroyed by the floods which have also destroyed crops and livestock.

Pupils are reportedly not attending school while villagers and patients are failing to access Mnene District Hospital because the district has been cut off from the rest of the country.

Brave pupils and parents are using a makeshift but dangerous ladder balancing on the remains of Mwenezi Bridge to reach schools and the hospital.

Mberengwa West — the hardest hit district by torrential rains — has nine wards which are no longer accessible after flooding which has cut communication in the entire district.

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Dr Joram Gumbo, who is also the Member of the House of National Assembly for the area, said Mwenezi Bridge was a major priority for the district to return to normal.

Midlands Provincial Roads Engineer, Mr Stephen Kamutema, said: “Equipment for the repair of the bridges is already on the ground. We are waiting for the rains to stop so that we start backfilling”.

Meanwhile, Tsholotsho district administrator, Ms Gladys Zizhou, has said floods are now affecting communities in Tsholotsho South.

“We’ve been evacuating people from communities affected by floods in Tsholotsho North but people in Tsholotsho South are now coming forward seeking assistance as their homesteads are being destroyed by the rains.

“Areas affected are wards 10, 11, 14 and 15. These include Dinyane, Gariya and other parts under Chief Gampu,” she said.

Ms Zizhou said a team of assessors was visiting the affected families and identifying what they need so that they can be assisted. She appealed to well-wishers to donate in cash and kind to the affected families.

CPU deputy director Mrs Sibusisiwe Ndlovu yesterday said low lying areas that include Tsholotsho, Muzarabani, Middle Sabi, Malipati and Chiredzi should be primed for evacuation.

“There is still a risk of flooding in the country as most parts are still receiving heavy rainfall. The ground is saturated and most of the rainfall received is being converted to runoff. Therefore, there are still chances of flooding in most of the low lying areas of the country.

“Communities living near all major rivers such as Mzingwane, Runde, Save, Shashe, Limpopo, Bubi and Mwenezi are urged to remain on high alert and monitor the situation closely and be prepared to move to high ground if the need arises,” said Ms Ndlovu.

She urged the public to desist from crossing flooded rivers. The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) corporate communications and marketing manager Mrs Majorie Munyonga said the national dam level average was now at 71,5 percent up from 65,5 percent.

“The majority of the major dams monitored by Zinwa are now full and spilling. Major gains have been recorded in dams such as Mzingwane Dam which is now full, Tokwe-Mukorsi Dam which is now 49 percent full and Inyankuni at 74,5 percent.

“The national dam level average stands at 71,5 percent up from 65,5 percent. The increasing number of spilling dams raises the risk of flooding in areas downstream of such dams,” said Mrs Munyonga.

