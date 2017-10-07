Forget about Hartsfield Tshisanyama. . .

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Patrons of Hartsfield Tshisanyama in Bulawayo may want to look for alternative hangout spots this summer as the Matabeleland Rugby and Football board (MRF) — lease holders of the property — have said the once popular spot will not be opened anytime soon.

Hartsfield Tshisanyama was shut down in May this year under the guise of being renovated by 3D Events, who were running the show. It was supposed to be reopened in mid-June, but five months down the line, the spot has not reopened, with only sporting events such as rugby and football being held there.

Sources close to the collapsed deal between MRF and 3D Events say the latter failed to pay rentals to MRF for over six months and some monies from shows that were hosted there such as the Black Motion show.

“They were supposed to pay for each show that was held at Hartsfield, which they didn’t. This was after they’d also gone for months without paying for rentals of the place,” said the source.

MRF boss Thulani Tabulawa, although not revealing what the deal entailed, said Tshisanyama was closed.

“3D Events failed to meet the contractual obligations that we’d entered with them. I can’t disclose what these were but the position is that there’s no agreement between them and us to reopen Tshisanyama,” said Tabulawa.

He said they were not going back on their word of not reopening Tshisanyama.

“Even if 3D Events fulfil their contractual obligations, we’re not going to work with them again. Once bitten twice shy. That’s the approach that we’re taking with them,” said Tabulawa.

However, 3D supremo, Mduduzi Mdlongwa said they were working on reopening the joint next month.

“We’ve paid the money, what’s left is to iron out the terms of the deal. But on our side it’s a done deal. We’re planning an October Beer Fest and that’ll announce our plans for Tshisanyama,” said Mdlongwa.

Tabulawa shot back and said it was mischievous for 3D Events to be telling people that they will be reopening the venue.

“There’s no document in place as an agreement that Tshisanyama will be back. If 3D is advertising that this is the case, it’s wrong because it’s not true,” said Tabulawa.

However, party lovers should not despair as there are other places in the city that they can relax, sipping on their favourite drinks while waiting for their barbeque. They include Esibayeni in Mpopoma, Mqombothi Sports Bar in Nkulumane, Hillside Dams in Hillside, Matsika Shisa Nyama in Luveve, Komazinyane in Bellevue, 747 in Queens Park East and Blue Turkey in Four Winds just to mention a few. Redwood, situated along Plumtree Road, about 37km outside Bulawayo is also another ideal outdoor leisure spot.