FOUR SISTERS BEHEADED. . . Assailants burn victims, take heads away

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

A GOKWE family lost all four daughters, three of them minors, after they were allegedly beheaded and their bodies burnt beyond recognition in a hut.

The incident occurred last Friday at Chirima Village under Chief Mukoka area in Gokwe South.

The motive for the killings is not known yet, but the family — identified only as the Dlomos — suspects that the four lost their lives in a ritual murder.

The assailants, according to the family members, went away with the heads after dismembering the four bodies.

The minor girls were in Grades Three and Seven. The other one aged 14 was in Form Two while the eldest sibling was said to be in her 20s and was married.

Chief Mukoka yesterday confirmed the incident and said the village is located about 22 kilometres from Kana Mission.

“I can confirm that a family from Chirima village has lost four children after they were beheaded and burnt in one of the huts. This is sad and I cannot imagine what the parents of the victims are experiencing. It is my hope that they find comfort in the Lord during this difficult time,” he said.

Chief Mukoka said he had not yet met the family as he was at Gokwe Centre but was preparing to go to the homestead.

He said he was working with the police to investigate the matter as it was beyond the jurisdiction of a traditional court.

The chief advised people to respect human life and not settle scores by killing each other.

“Things that happen nowadays are really scary. I do not know how a normal person can have the strength to kill four people, including helpless children. People should repent because society has become very unsafe for our children,” he said.

A family member who spoke on condition of anonymity said the Dlomo family lost their daughters at around midnight on Friday.

Their eldest daughter who was married had visited her family when the incident occurred.

The family suspects ritual murder.

“We are suspecting that this person wants to use our children’s body parts for muti purposes. Since the bodies were burnt beyond recognition, there is a possibility that some of the body parts could have been mutilated. Whoever did this to my nephew’s family deserves the greatest of punishments and he will not know peace. This is Gokwe,” she said.

“The bodies were headless and burnt.”

Mourners are gathered at the Dlomos’ homestead in Chirima Village and burial is set for today.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said she had not yet received a report on the matter.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Ethel Mukwende could not be reached for comment.

@andile_tshuma