Gang nabbed in Gweru admits Byo armed robberies

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

THREE armed robbers who were arrested last week for terrorising Gweru and Shurugwi residents are also allegedly responsible for six armed robberies committed in Bulawayo.

The three who are already facing 19 counts of armed robbery allegedly broke into a Mahatshula supermarket and got away with $1 200 in one of the six incidents.

Tapiwa Chimuti (25), Anyway Madala (27) and Simbarashe Machiritsa (40) yesterday led police to six premises in Bulawayo where they used guns to get away with cash and other property.

Chimuti, Madala and Machiritsa allegedly murdered two security guards in Kadoma and Zvishavane.

Acting Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident yesterday and said investigations were underway.

“The three were arrested in Gweru and we later discovered that they are also responsible for six armed robberies committed in Bulawayo. Their arrest brings a lot of relief and we are happy that affected residents may recover their property,” said Asst Insp Ncube.

He said the men had robbed residents in Mahatshula and Woodville suburbs.

“We would like to urge members of the public to desist from keeping cash in their homes or business premises. They must make use of banking facilities to avoid such crimes,” said Asst Insp Ncube.

In Mahatshula, the three allegedly held employees and customers hostage at a supermarket before seizing about $1 200 after opening fire and narrowly missing one person.

The suspects shot at a person who ambushed them in the shop and threw a mayonnaise bottle, hitting one of them.

Blesspack Supermarket supervisor Mr Kanzara Mudeka said about six customers were in the shop when the armed robbers pounced.

The trio, all from Gweru, appeared before Gweru magistrate Judith Taruvinga on Tuesday and were asked not to plead.

They were further detained in police custody to allow police to investigate other suspected crimes they committed outside Gweru.

Prosecutor Mr Ernest Muzembi alleged that during the period extending from January to March this year, the trio committed robberies in Gweru, Shurugwi and Kadoma. They got away with $25 000 and several cars.

Mr Muzembi said the three robbers, who have been terrorising miners and business people in Gweru and Shurugwi in the past four weeks, were also found in possession of five rifles and a pistol, $6 000 cash and a VW Golf vehicle. The property was recovered at lodgings belonging to two of the armed robbers’ girlfriends in Ascot Infill suburb in Gweru where they were arrested last Thursday following a tip-off.

In one of the incidents on April 7 at around 7:30pm, Chimuti, Madala and Machiritsa broke down a kitchen door and entered a house in Athlone suburb where they stole electrical gadgets and cash.

Using the same modus operandi, the gang broke into three other houses in Gweru and a mine in Shurugwi and got away with a VW Golf vehicle and more than $25 000 in cash.

@thamamoe