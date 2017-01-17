Girls outshine boys in A-Level exams

Abigail Mawonde, Harare Bureau

Girls out-shone boys at Advanced Level Zimbabwe School Examinations Council’s November examinations whose results were released on Friday last week.

According to an analysis by Zimsec, female candidates scored a 91,6 percent pass rate while their male counterparts managed 86,4 percent. In 2015, girls were in the lead, scoring a 90,5 percent pass rate against the boys’ 85,4 percent.

Zimsec board chairperson Professor Levi Nyagura said there were more male candidates than females in last year’s examinations. “The total number of school female candidates who sat for November 2016 A-level examinations was 14 610,” he said. “Of these, 14 489 wrote two or more subjects and 13 266 passed with two or more subjects.

“The total number of school male candidates who sat for the same examinations was 18 790, which is 4 180 more than their female counterparts. A total of 18 650 male school candidates wrote two or more subjects and 16 117 passed with two or more subjects.”

Prof Nyagura said candidature had increased in 2016 compared to 2015. “There is a slight increase in both entries and pass rates for female and male candidates from 2015 to 2016,” he said. “Though female candidates are significantly fewer than male candidates, their performance also notably surpasses that of their counterparts.”

According to statistics, 85,1 percent of female school candidates passed one subject, while their male counterparts managed 72,9 percent.

On private candidates, females scored a 47,4 percent, while their male counterparts managed 53,2 percent.

The statistics also show that 73,3 percent of female school candidates passed two subjects, while males managed 66,7 percent.

Female private candidates scored 27,1 percent, while the male candidates managed 34,3 percent.

On candidates who passed three subjects, female school candidates registered a 71,78 percent pass rate compared to their male counterparts who settled for 66,3 percent.