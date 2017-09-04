Gospel festival brings Gwanda to a standstill

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AN atmosphere of praise, worship and thanksgiving engulfed Phelandaba Stadium as the Gwanda Gospel Festival brought the mining town to a standstill.

The festival which started on Friday and ended yesterday, was organised by Gwanda businessman Justice Maphosa through his company Big Time Strategic group.

The festival which is in its third year, was themed ‘God is speaking . . . are you listening? Feel it, it’s here’.

This year the festival had a blend of top South African and Zimbabwean musicians such as Solly Mahlangu, Takesure Zamar, Zimpraise, Oliver Mtukudzi, Hlengiwe Mhlaba, ZCC Mbungo Stars, Dumi Mkokstad and Knowledge Nkiwane.

The stage as has become the norm every year, was state- of the- art and the sound quality was very good.

The stadium was packed to the rafters and local night spots were forced to close early as most of their patrons were attending the festival.

The festival kicked off with fireworks displays each day and many captured the displays with their smart phones.

On the stage on the first day, Hlengiwe Mhlaba gave a spiritually fulfilling set as she ministered the word.

Mhlaba told the multitudes that renowned prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa was her spiritual father. After that Mhlaba captivated her audience with a performance full of praise and worship.

The Gospel festival was a family affair as young children also attended.

Security was more than enough with police officers at all corners of the ground and close to the stage to keep the crowd at a distance.

The who is who in business and entertainment circles enjoyed the show from the comfort of the VIP marquee.

Meanwhile, Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko commended organisers of the Gwanda Gospel Festival for positively impacting on the young generation through the annual religious event, according to ZBCtv.

Cde Mphoko said this during a meeting held at the Brethren in Christ Church in Gwanda.