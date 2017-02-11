Govt to revamp Ztv: 5 channels to be added in ongoing digitalisation programme

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

THE Government is working towards revamping Zimbabwe Television by adding five new channels in the ongoing digitalisation programme and it is hoped this will bring back viewership lost to Dstv.

Speaking during a content producers’ meeting in Lupane yesterday, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services deputy Minister Thokozile Mathuthu urged producers to come on board and produce quality programmes.

“Dstv became the preferred option for many as they broadcast engaging and thrilling content, which is what viewers expect generally. We did a thorough research on what people would want to see on the national television and we will use the findings to come up with content best suited for Zimbabweans,” said Cde Mathuthu.

“Some programmes on Dstv are in conflict with our values and culture as Zimbabweans and are therefore not good for our young ones. We wish to use this platform to showcase our Zimbabwean and African cultures as opposed to foreign cultures.”

Deputy Minister Mathuthu urged members of the public to actively participate in the project which has so far received 719 proposals from content producers countrywide.

“Women and girls are also invited to participate in the digitalisation programme so that they can showcase their plight, experiences and their life as Zimbabweans. We are looking forward to powerful cooking, lifestyle and entertaining programmes from women both as producers and citizens,” said Cde Mathuthu.

The Ministry’s permanent secretary Cde George Charamba added that Zimbabweans should consider reviving their love for the local Ztv.

“We have lost viewers not because there is something inherently condemnatory about ZBC or any other licensee to come. We have lost viewers because we have been in this nasty habit of spending precious Zimbabwean money to buy products from outside, to buy and import cultural imperialism,” said Cde Charamba. “People want to view their own society, culture and fellow citizens before they can watch others on TV. The moment we start having local content, I can assure you all those viewers who migrated elsewhere will come back home.”

Cde Charamba said pessimists must not compare Dstv to Ztv which will bring viewers 75 percent local content. Zimbabwe is in the process of migrating from analogue television broadcasting to digital.

The programme is in line with international trends and the requirement for countries to migrate to digital television broadcasting in order to avoid interference situations between countries. So far $48 million has been availed for the project which needs about $171 million.

