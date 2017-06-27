Gwanda suspected killer remanded in custody

Richard Muponde, Gwanda Correspondent

A 22-YEAR-OLD man from Gwanda who was allegedly found with a human head and male private parts which he allegedly harvested from a mentally ill, homeless man for suspected ritual purposes after being promised $25 000, has appeared in court.

Honest Moyo of Mawane area in Guyu but residing at Capital Block farm in Colleen Bawn, was not formally charged with murder when he briefly appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Ms Nomagugu Ncube, on Saturday.

He was remanded in custody to July 7 and advised to apply to the High Court for bail.

Moyo apologised to the court for his brutal actions against the now deceased mental patient, popularly known as Mduna in Colleen Bawn.

“I am very sorry your Worship for what I did to the now deceased. I regret my actions,” said Moyo.

Prosecutor, Mr Takudzwa Mafudze told the court that on June 20, Moyo found Mduna near Colleen Bawn dumpsite.

He allegedly killed and decapitated him. Moyo also cut off Mduna’s testicles.

The court heard that he buried the body in a shallow grave at the dumpsite.

He allegedly packed the head and the testicles in his bag and took them to his rural home in Mawane.

The matter came to light after he was visited by his cousin, Mr Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu, who discovered the head in a kitchen hut before bolting out and alerting other villagers.

The villagers apprehended Moyo and handed him over to the police.

In a disturbing video that is in the possession of The Chronicle and available on our website, Moyo nonchalantly explains how he cut the parts from the body of the man.

He speaks in a conversational tone with villagers who apprehended him last Thursday, seemingly unaware of the gravity of the offence. “Ngimthole evele etshayiwe, elimele, efile. Mina ngasengithatha engikufunayo (I found him already dead and I took what I wanted),” he said.

On Friday, Moyo led police to a dumpsite in Colleen Bawn where he allegedly said he had left the mutilated body in a shallow grave.

Detectives recovered the headless body and conveyed it to Gwanda Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

