Harare-Jhb flight makes emergency landing

November 10, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories

Airlink plane

Nqobile Tshili,  Chronicle Correspondent
A plane flying from Harare to Johannesburg with 38 people on board was forced to make an emergency landing at OR Tambo International Airport after the plane developed a mechanical fault.

The incident involving an Airlink plane carrying 34 passengers and four crew members occurred on Wednesday at about 8.40PM.

The number of Zimbabweans who were in the plane could not be established yesterday.

In a statement, Airlink chief executive officer and managing director Mr Rodger Foster said the plane’s two engines were damaged forcing the emergency landing.

“Airlink confirms that an AVRO RJ85 airliner operating flight SA8103 from Harare to Johannesburg this evening was involved in an event which resulted in it making an emergency landing at OR Tambo International Airport shortly after 8:40PM local time.

“All 34 passengers and the four crew members are safe and unharmed,” read Mr Foster’s statement published on the company’s website.

“While en route one of the four engines suffered an uncontained failure which then caused damage to its adjacent engine.

“Upon assessing the damage and status of the aircraft, the crew elected to continue to Johannesburg where it landed safely under the power of its remaining two engines. At no point was the safety of the passengers or crew in jeopardy.”

Mr Foster said the air flight company has since notified South African Civil Aviation Authority which will conduct an investigation into the incident.

Mr Foster apologised to the company’s passengers.

“On behalf of Airlink I apologise profusely to our passengers and their loved ones for any distress and inconvenience as a result of this evening’s event. The safety and well-being of our passengers, crew and aircraft are our primary concern,” he said.—@nqotshili

 
  • Bongani Dlamini

    that’s what happens when you take off from a Robert Mugabe airport.

  • Butho

    The same day that Harare airport is renamed Robert Mugabe airport a plane from there develops engines failure! There is something about that name which says disaster…………..

  • Vumani

    It’s surprising that South African plane was allowed to set off in the first place the fuselage indicates an aircraft that has not been properly maintained, considering the diplomatic impasse a couple of months ago it may be that safety checks were not thoroughly adhered to putting people’s lives at risk what a coincidence on the day Harare airport was renamed Goblin Airport. The Gukurahundi architect is a bad omen anything associated with his name smells of death. With Air Zimbabwe in the process of acquiring old Malaysian second hand planes courtesy of Ntombizodwa’s nepotistic appointee it boggles mind what is rationale of buying second hand when other airlines are replacing old fleets with new ones .Travellers need to be more cautious in choosing airlines for their travel the Goblin & Zuma regimes prioritise political relations in place of health and safety of the travelers. The aviation authorities need to conduct a Thorough enquiry and reassure the traveling public, it’s no surprise Air Zimbabwe was banned in Europe the aviation standards have fallen dismally owing to the goblin & his destructive family.

    • Inpartial someone

      I stopped Reading your comment after read”…the fuselage suggests indicates and aircraft that has not been…”. I am an aeronautical engineer. Please explain how you can See this with your eyes. Do you have x-ray vision? On another note, i have been to Malaysia as recently as april this year. And its one of the most hightech countries in south East asia. Their airline is one of the best in the world. Second hand planes do not have to be an issue as long as they have been well maintained and have not passed theyre lifespan. I know we hate mugabe but lets not spread garbage for the sake of it. It benefits noone!

      • Vumani

        The photos of the fuselage were posted in aviation circles soon after the incident including flight details Airlink Avro RJ85 reg. ZS-ASW for a self declared aerospace phoney expert you are danger to yourself & those you serve. Had proper routine checks been done the flight would not be given a go ahead. It’s common knowledge that they have been crash landings by Chinese second hand planes acquired by Air-Zimbabwe hence you find two passengers in regional flights what makes you think the Malaysians saw it fit to resell their old craft to AirZimbabwe it’s because they realised that the planes have reached their end of life. Mediocrity should not be accepted for sake of development. Fly Air-zimbabwe at your own risk if your loyal passengers have coined it “Tenda waswika ” for obvious reasons.