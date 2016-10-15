Heroine Mguni buried

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

LIBERATION war heroine Cde Monica Mguni was buried at the Bulawayo provincial Heroes Acre in Nkulumane suburb yesterday.

Cde Mguni (56) succumbed to a stroke on Monday at the United Bulawayo Hospitals where she had been admitted on the day before.

Her burial was attended by scores of Zanu-PF members including Acting President Phelekezela Mphoko’s wife Laurinda and son Siqokoqela.

The Acting President was supposed to attend the burial but due to Government commitments he could not.

Speakers spoke glowingly about Cde Mguni describing her as a peace loving, uniting cadre who never spoke ill of others.

Zanu-PF National Consultative member Cde Molly Mpofu said the high attendance at her burial was a testimony that her life touched those of many in the party.

She said some people who have not seen eye to eye for a long time converged to pay their last respects to Cde Mguni.

Cde Mpofu said ex-combatants should not be used to fan hatred among themselves.

“We’re here united despite our differences. Some of us have never been under the same roof but she made us come together. We’re all here, lets be united for a purpose. War veterans let’s not be used as tools for division,” said Cde Mpofu.

She read Cde Mguni’s biography narrating her political journey and how she was involved in the war.

War veterans who were in attendance decried the divisions rocking their association.

Some of them said it was now even embarrassing to be known as freedom fighters because of the squabbles.

The liberators slammed political leaders for forgetting them saying politicians need to retrace their roots.

Zanu-PF Central Committee member Cde David Ndlovu said the party needs to put in power leaders who understand the history of the party.

He said disunity was now cancerous in the party calling for members to learn from Cde Mguni who brought people together.

“We’re divided as war veterans. As long as there is disunity we won’t develop. We need to learn from Cde Mguni. She never said anything ill about anyone.

“She stood her ground even if she had to stand by herself. She was never swayed by what was happening around her,” said Cde Ndlovu. Mguni is survived by five children.

Meanwhile, liberation war hero Cde Jevis Ndebele has died.

He passed on Tuesday at Mpilo Central Hospital and will be buried on Monday. —@nqotshili