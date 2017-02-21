Homeless man in funeral parlour suicide

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A HOMELESS man allegedly committed suicide in a toilet in Maphisa.

Gift Sibanda (24) was found dead in a toilet at the King and Queens Funeral Parlour offices at Maphisa growth point last Wednesday.

Sources close to Sibanda said he could have killed himself because of stress as he was swamped with debts.

They said he had fallen on hard times and had become destitute.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the sudden death incident.

He said investigations were underway.

“We received a report of sudden death. A man was found hanging in a toilet at King and Queens offices on Wednesday morning. An employee from a shop next door discovered the body.

“He was last seen alone the previous night at the business centre. It is suspected he could have hanged himself between 9 PM and 7AM. Investigations are underway,” said Insp Ndebele.

He urged members of the public to desist from committing suicide but share their problems and seek advice from friends, relatives, police and churches.

“We are calling on people to desist from taking their own lives even when they’re having problems. It’s important to engage other people who can assist,” Insp Ndebele said.

Sources told The Chronicle that Sibanda allegedly sent a goodbye message to one of his friends whom he reportedly owed about $2 000.

“He allegedly owed this friend close to $2 000. On Wednesday night he sent him a message that only read ‘Goodbye’.

“The next morning we found him hanging. We think he ran out of hope and resorted to suicide,” said a source.

“He owed so many people money as he borrowed heavily pretending he was still employed. In his last days, he had taken to sleeping outside Mathiya’s butchery.

“He claimed to be a slaughter man at Mathiya’s abattoir.”