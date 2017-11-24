Intombie Awards organiser embarrasses self

Showbiz Reporter

ORGANISER of the inaugural Intombie Awards, Vimbaishe Musvaburi, who was recently praised by many for successfully pulling off the awards meant to celebrate women, has been caught up in the eye of a storm after she was captured on video, pulling down a portrait of former President Mugabe from the five-star Meikles Hotel reception in Harare.

Musvaburi, who is also an aspiring independent Member of Parliament for Bulawayo South, took to the streets on Tuesday with other Zimbabweans to celebrate Mugabe’s departure from government after he tendered his resignation.

Overly excited, Musvaburi accompanied by other female friends/activists walked into Meikles hotel, headed for the reception and removed Mugabe’s portrait. Hotel security tried to stop them but to no avail as the women were aggressive proclaiming “we were instructed to remove this picture”.

After getting hold of the picture, Musvaburi – who was carrying the picture – excitedly rushed out of the hotel and proudly smashed it on the entrance’s floor. That was when the security got hold of the picture and cautioned the women for their uncouth behaviour. However, the activists could not be deterred and instead shouted at him insisting that Mugabe had left office and nothing could be done to them.

All this was captured on the video which seemed to have been taken by one of the ladies. Musvaburi was also capturing the incident using her mobile phone. Not to be outdone, comedian Cde Fatso joined in on the fun and grabbed the portrait from the security and gave it back to the female protestors who then threw it on the floor again singing that they were happy Mugabe had finally gone.

The video has since gone viral on social media platforms with many bashing Musvaburi for her actions.

“Vimbaishe Musvaburi and her coterie should be ashamed for invading a private hotel with the aim of displaying that inhumane behaviour. Some actions honestly warrant an apology, but shooting a live video while acting in that manner is proof enough that she and her syndicate had planned this.

“Even if you have a good reason to be angry and resentful about what happened, don’t. Channel your energy into thoughts and actions that actually benefit your life today,” wrote one Ano Shumba.

Salome Chari condemned Musvaburi and her friends’ behaviour saying: “Jail these ladies. We don’t tolerate this behaviour at all”.

Musvaburi has apologised for her actions and those of her friends to the management at Meikles Hotel and the generality of Zimbabweans.

“I’d like to apologise to the citizens that look up to me. 21 November was a day like no other and I acted out of emotion. I was happy he was gone, it wasn’t the right way to do it, but however the deed is done. I’m sorry I totally disappointed a lot of people.

“I’m at the Meikles hotel right now and I’ve apologised to the management,” said Musvaburi.