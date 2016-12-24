Jah Prayzah, Winky D embrace Kalawa challenge

Bruce Ndlovu

Jah Prayzah and Winky D, the two artistes whose names sparked heated debates when they were announced as part of the roster for this year’s Kalawa Homecoming show, said they want to prove critics wrong when they step onto the stage on Tuesday.

The two were announced as headline acts for this year’s festivities before the expected South African contingent of acts, alarming some who felt that the annual fete was losing its identity by inviting them.

While a few Bulawayo acts are always invited for the Kalawa festivities, the gig is usually graced by the finest artistes from south of the Limpopo with such acts as AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Mafikizolo, among others headlining last year’s blockbuster event.

This year however, Zimbabwean flair was injected into the gig, a development some did not appreciate.

Now on the eve of the day of reckoning, both Winky and Jah Prayzah’s camps revealed that the two are looking forward to the prospect of thrilling revellers at what may turn out to be Bulawayo’s biggest party of the year yet again.

Winky D’s manager Jonathan Banda said instead of feeling any pressure, Kalawa would just present his charge with another opportunity to shine.

“It will be spectacular. In the same vein in which he sent people mad at the HICC during Jah Cure’s performance, in the same way that sent people into delirium during the Miss Zim Gold in Shamva, people who attend Kalawa will be entertained,” said Banda.

“We’ve heard so much about the Kalawa invasion in the past and Winky D is eager to show off his abilities in a show that’s billed as one of the biggest in the country.”

The Gafa Lifestyle exponent’s manager said what pleased the energetic wordsmith the most was the prospect of giving Bulawayo, a city where he has enjoyed overwhelming support in the past, a first taste of his album Gafa Futi which has been a resounding success.

“Whenever he comes to Bulawayo, the response has been phenomenal. I think it’ll even be more this time because the album has gained popularity faster than the last one which is something that we didn’t expect. From our past experiences with Bulawayo, we know that people are always looking forward to hearing Winky’s hits live.”

Rather than be perturbed by doubters who had questioned the selection of Jah Prayzah, his manager Keen Mushapaidze said that the Watora Mari hit-maker would be using his appearance at the show to preach a message of unity, bridging the gap between two, northern and southern, parts of the country in the process.

“We’re really excited to be there. It’s our first time performing there and we’ve heard so many great stories of the event. So this year, we’re honoured to be part of the line up and promise to deliver the best,” Mushapaidze said.

“This is a step in showing that music is more about uniting than dividing so the more we have artistes from Harare taking part in major Bulawayo events and vice versa then it means we’re headed in the right direction.”