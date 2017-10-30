Jah Prayzah’s head of security dies in car crash

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE former head of security for Jah Prayzah, Chris Nyemba, died early yesterday morning after he was involved in a car crash on his way home from Jamaican Tarrus Riley’s show in Harare.

Jah Prayzah had been performing at the Harare International Conference Centre and the burly Chris had provided security for the artiste as usual.

After making sure that the star was safe, he headed home.

Reports suggest that Chris was involved in a head on collision at Eastlea VID in Harare at around 4AM. It was not clear who he was travelling with in the car.

Pictures of Chris’ mangled silver BMW car were yesterday circulating on social media and condolences messages were going all round from artistes who he had provided security for and worked with in the past.

Jah Prayzah said he was devastated by the death of Chris.

“It’s a dark day for the 3rd Generation Band, Team JP at large and I. Our former head of Security, Chris Nyemba passed on in a tragic car accident this morning. After a long time of working together as a family, I am deeply saddened and I mourn together with the Nyemba family. Penyu mapedza Sinyoro (Your job on earth is done). Tinoonana kumberi (we shall meet). Until then, I salute! Famba zvakanaka Musoja (Rest in peace),” posted Jah Prayzah on his Facebook page.

Dee Nosh from 2Kings Entertainment who had worked with Chris at various shows said he was shocked at his death as he had seen him just hours before he heard he had died.

“It’s painful that Chris is gone because we had chatted earlier on and I said see you later. Now to hear that he has died in a car crash is very devastating. I hope his family finds comfort and may his soul rest in peace,” said Dee Nosh.

