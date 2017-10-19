Jeys plans Filabusi music fest

Danisa Masuku, Showbiz Correspondent

Jazz artiste, Jeys Marabini is organising a music fiesta which, if all goes according to plan, will be held at the Filabusi community hall on November 4.

The event that has been dubbed uGodlwayo Yithi Music Festival, a first of its kind, promises to put a spark and enjoyment to the place that is generally starved of entertainment.

Progress Chipfumo, Sandra Ndebele, Madlela S’khobokhobo, Black Umfolosi, Gaz’elimnyama, Hwabaraty, Insiza Express, Mkhosi and Bhamuza are some of the artistes expected to perform alongside Jeys.

Jeys Marabini who comes from Filabusi said he decided to host the event as a way of giving back to the community that raised him and supported him ever since he started his music career.

“I’m from Filabusi and the people there have been supporting me for years since I started singing in 1999. This is my way of thanking them for their overwhelming support,” said Marabini.

The artiste who is organising the event with the help of Ibumba Arts Festival organiser – Saimon Mambazo Phiri appealed for support as they want the event to put Filabusi on the map, just like what the Gwanda Gospel Festival has done for Gwanda.

“We’re kindly asking for sponsorship from businesspeople and well wishers in the form of funds or any other things they think can be useful at the event,” he said.

He also appealed to people from all walks of life to come in numbers to support uGodlwayo Yithi music festival.

“We are inviting people from all parts of the country to come and enjoy musical fiesta at a different place away from the bustle and hustle of the city life,” he said.

So far, the organising team has secured a PA system and stage equipment.

Ordinary tickets have been pegged at $3 with VIP tickets being sold for $5.

Marabini urged people to support the event which he hopes to make an annual event. Security measures have been put in place to ensure that cars will be safeguarded as well as revellers.

“We’ve called on the services of ZRP and a private security company to provide security for show attendees. Those attending the festival are rest assured that they’ll be safe,” he said.

Speaking ahead of the event, Madlela S’khobokhobo of the Ngamnanka uSaMamo fame said he was supporting Jeys’ noble cause and was raring to go.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity of being part of a star studded line-up that will launch the uGodlwayo Yithi Music Festival. I promise to give my best performance to fans in Filabusi who have generally supported my music career,” said Madlela.

As a bonus, Madlela who is also an actor will also use the opportunity to stage a play titled Idlozi Lolaka at the festival.

Jeys Marabini who will also be part of the performers is expected to wow fans from his hometown with songs such as Khulekhaya, Silo and Siyajayiva.