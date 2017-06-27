Kenya begins Africa’s tallest building project

CONSTRUCTION of Africa’s tallest building has started in Nairobi, Kenya and is expected to cost about $200 million.

The 900 feet tall twin Pinnacle Towers will have 70 floors including a 45-floor Hilton Hotel, 20 floors of offices, 200 residential houses, 3-floors basement parking, gaming zone, three-floor luxury mall, helipad and Africa’s highest viewing deck.

President Uhuru Kenyatta laid the foundation stone for the tower last week in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area where developers Hass Petroleum and White Lotus are developing the historic structure.

“Your choice to invest in Kenya is, indeed, a clear vote of confidence in the policy reforms we have been implementing in the recent past to make Kenya attractive and competitive and to reposition our tourism sector,” the president said.

When completed, the Pinnacle Towers will surpass the 732 feet Carlton Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, which is the tallest building in Africa.

The second tallest building is also in Kenya – Britam Tower – standing at 660 feet and is again in Nairobi.

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world standing at 2 717 feet followed by the 2 073 feet Shanghai Tower in China. — Wires.