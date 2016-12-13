Kombi crash kills 1, injures 16

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

ONE person died yesterday afternoon while 16 others were injured when a kombi they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned after its left rear wheel came off.

The accident occured along the Bulawayo-Harare Road just before the Ntabazinduna toll gate at about 3pm.

The injured were rushed to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) in ambulances.

The kombi was carrying passengers who were travelling from Bulawayo to Ntabazinduna.

Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Mr Richard Peterson said one person died on the spot.

“The accident is believed to have occurred after a wheel detached from the vehicle resulting in it veering off the road before overturning and plunging into a ditch. One person, a male, died on the spot while 16 others were injured,” said Mr Peterson.

He said the injured were ferried by ambulances from Bulawayo City Council, Mars and Century Ambulance Services.

Mr Peterson called on public transport owners to regularly maintain their vehicles saying yesterday’s accident could have been avoided.

He also urged motorists to exercise caution saying due to the rains the roads have become slippery, posing danger to travellers.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said motorists should ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy.

She said motorists should avoid crossing flooded rivers.

“When there are heavy rains we urge motorists to exercise extreme caution on the road. Where necessary they should park on the roadside and proceed when it is safe to do so. We also urge them not to cross flooded rivers as they risk being swept away,” said Insp Simango.

When a Chronicle news crew arrived at the scene at about 3:30PM victims had been rushed to the hospital while the fire brigade team was still assessing the damage to the vehicle.

@nqotshili